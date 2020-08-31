Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gilat Reports Q2 2020 Results  

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues for Q2 2020 totaled $38.3 million compared with $59.7 million for Q2 2019.
  • Q2 2020 - GAAP operating loss was $3.5 million compared to operating income of $4.9 million in Q2 2019. Q2 2020 Non-GAAP operating loss was $2.6 million compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $6.3 in Q2 2019.
  • Q2 2020 GAAP net loss was $4.2 million, or loss of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.4 million, or income of $0.06 per diluted share in Q2 2019. Q2 2020 non-GAAP net loss was $3.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q2 2019. 
  • Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million in Q2 2019.

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's interim CEO, commented:

"The COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect Gilat's second quarter 2020 results, as we continued to see postponements and delays in orders. However, during the second quarter we began to see and are continuing to see a recovery in most of our areas of operations which is demonstrated by a significant increase in pipeline opportunities. We believe that as a result of these trends, coupled with the cost reduction initiatives we have executed and are continuing to execute, the second half of 2020 will be meaningfully better than the first half, for Gilat.

"I am pleased to report that Bosmat Halpern, Gilat's AVP Finance has been appointed as Gilat's interim CFO, and I am confident in her ability to wisely navigate Gilat's finances through these unprecedented times."

Comtech Transaction and Litigation

The acquisition of Gilat by Comtech Telecommunications Corp ("Comtech") remains subject to certain conditions to closing, including regulatory approvals in Russia. As previously reported, Comtech filed a complaint against Gilat in the Delaware Court of Chancery seeking declaratory judgments that certain actions, if taken by Gilat in connection with Russia regulatory approval would breach Gilat’s obligations under the Merger Agreement and that Gilat has suffered a Material Adverse Effect, as defined in the Merger Agreement, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a consequence, Comtech contends that it is not required to consummate the merger.

Gilat strongly rejects all such allegations, and on July 21, 2020, Gilat filed a complaint against Comtech in the Delaware Court of Chancery, seeking a Court order requiring Comtech to specifically perform its obligations under the merger agreement, including using its reasonable best efforts to obtain regulatory approval as soon as practicable (as well as seeking all other relief deemed proper, including damages). The Complaint also seeks a declaratory judgment that, if Russian regulatory approval is not obtained by the termination date of the merger agreement, satisfaction of the Russian regulatory condition be excused, and a declaratory judgment that Gilat has not suffered a “Material Adverse Effect”. Trial is scheduled for early October 2020.

Key Recent Announcements

  • Gilat Awarded Over $10 Million for a Five-Year Service Project for 4G Backhaul Services in Latin America
  • US Tier-1 Mobile Operator Awards Gilat a Multi-Million Dollar Service Contract for Cellular Backhaul
  • Africa Mobile Networks (AMN) Extends Gilat’s Contract of Powering Africa’s Largest Satellite Cellular Backhaul Network
  • Gilat Awarded Cellular Backhaul Project for Kcell, Kazakhstan’s Largest Mobile Network Operator
  • Gilat Selected to Extend and Expand Managed Service Cellular Backhaul Project by a Leading Mobile Operator in Mexico
  • Telefonica International Wholesale Services (TIWS) Selects Gilat for Broadband and Cellular Backhaul Project in Argentina
  • Gilat’s Airborne Technology Enables Opening-up of the Chinese Ka-Band IFEC Market and Driving a Multi-Million Dollar Market Opportunity
  • Gilat Announces Availability of its Flagship VSAT, Achieving Half a Gigabit of Concurrent Speeds

Non-GAAP Measures
The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger and acquisition costs and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com 

Safe Harbor Statement 
Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat, or the expected results of the proposed transaction with Comtech to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no assurances can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements about the results, performance or achievements of Gilat, Gilat’s plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, the expected completion of the proposed transaction with Comtech, the satisfaction or waiver of any conditions to the proposed transaction, and other events relating to the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “believe,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” or other similar words, but are not the only way these statements are identified.  These forward-looking statements are based upon Gilat’s management’s current estimates and projections of future results or trends.  In addition to the risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the proxy statement/prospectus dated April 3, 2020 and those described in any other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such risks and uncertainties include, among others, (i) changes in general economic and business conditions, (ii) the inability to maintain market acceptance of Gilat's products, (iii) the inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, (iv) rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, (v) loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, (vi) introduction of competing products by other companies, (vii) the inability to manage growth and expansion, (viii) loss of key OEM partners, (ix) the inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, (x) the inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology, (xi) risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel and (xii) risks relating to the Merger of wholly owned subsidiary of Comtech with and into Gilat (the “Merger”), including, among others: (1) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals for the Merger from governmental authorities are not received; (2) changes or circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (3) the risk that the value of the stock merger consideration will fluctuate over time; (4) litigation relating to the Merger; (5) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the Merger and the ability of each party to consummate the Merger; (6) risks that the proposed Merger disrupts the current plans and operations of Gilat or Comtech, or both; (7) the ability of Gilat and Comtech to retain and hire key personnel; (8) competitive responses to the proposed Merger and the impact of competitive products; (9) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger; (10) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Merger; (11) the combined company’s ability to achieve the financial and operating results, growth prospects and synergies expected from the Merger, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the existing businesses of Comtech and Gilat; (12) the combined company’s ability to maintain and improve relationships with customers, suppliers and other third parties following the Merger; (13) the terms and availability of the indebtedness that may be incurred in connection with the Merger; (14) the timing and funding of government contracts; (15) risks associated with international sales; (16) risks associated with legal proceedings, customer claims for indemnification and other similar matters; (17) risks associated with Comtech’s obligations under its credit facility; (18) risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and (19) legislative, regulatory, technological, political and economic developments, including changing business conditions in the industries in which Comtech and Gilat operate and the overall economy. as well as the financial performance and expectations of Comtech’s and Gilat’s existing and prospective customers.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Gilat does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business and the pending acquisition of Gilat by Comtech, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS        
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)        
         Six months ended
 		   Three months ended
         June, 30
 		   June, 30
 		 
          2020       2019       2020       2019    
        Unaudited   Unaudited  
                       
Revenues     $ 85,988     $ 121,794     $ 38,315     $ 59,685    
Cost of revenues       67,514       76,239       28,727       37,700    
                       
Gross profit       18,474       45,555       9,588       21,985    
                       
Research and development expenses     13,773       16,492       6,139       7,635    
Less - grants       472       1,094       200       539    
Research and development expenses, net     13,301       15,398       5,939       7,096    
Selling and marketing expenses     8,650       11,288       3,584       5,417    
General and administrative expenses (*)     7,791       9,527       2,973       4,585    
Merger and acquisition costs     2,951       -       546       -    
                       
Total operating expenses     32,693       36,213       13,042       17,098    
                       
Operating income (loss)       (14,219 )     9,342       (3,454 )     4,887    
                       
Financial expenses, net       (1,429 )     (1,400 )     (457 )     (579 )  
                       
Income (loss) before taxes on income     (15,648 )     7,942       (3,911 )     4,308    
                       
Taxes on income       332       1,713       314       903    
                       
Net income (loss)     $ (15,980 )   $ 6,229     $ (4,225 )   $ 3,405    
                       
Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ (0.29 )   $ 0.11     $ (0.08 )   $ 0.06    
                       
Weighted average number of shares used in                
  computing earnings (loss) per share                  
  Basic       55,499,300       55,262,453       55,505,342       55,327,318    
  Diluted       55,499,300       56,014,927       55,505,342       56,070,351    
                       
  (*) Including restructuring cost                  
                       


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.  
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES  
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)  
    Three months ended   Three months ended  
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019  
    GAAP   Adjustments (1)   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments (1)   Non-GAAP  
    Unaudited   Unaudited  
                           
Gross profit $ 9,588       54     $ 9,642     $ 21,985     312     $ 22,297  
Operating expenses   13,042       (831 )     12,211       17,098     (1,077 )     16,021  
Operating income (loss)   (3,454 )     885       (2,569 )     4,887     1,389       6,276  
Income (loss) before taxes on income   (3,911 )     885       (3,026 )     4,308     1,389       5,697  
Net income (loss)   (4,225 )     885       (3,340 )     3,405     1,389       4,794  
                           
Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.08 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.06   $ 0.03     $ 0.09  
                           
                           
Weighted average number of shares used in                        
computing earnings per share                        
Basic      55,505,342           55,505,342       55,327,318         55,327,318  
Diluted      55,505,342           55,505,342       56,070,351         56,218,672  
                           
                           
(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, merger and acquisition costs, trade secrets and other litigation expenses and restructuring and re-organization costs.  
                           
    Three months ended   Three months ended  
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019  
        Unaudited           Unaudited      
                           
GAAP net income (loss)     $ (4,225 )           $ 3,405        
                           
Gross profit                        
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses       49               49        
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions       5               234        
Restructuring and re-organization costs       -               29        
          54               312        
Operating expenses                        
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses       235               373        
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions       50               49        
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses       -               100        
Merger and acquisition costs       546               -        
Restructuring and re-organization costs       -               555        
          831               1,077        
                           
Non-GAAP net income (loss)     $ (3,340 )           $ 4,794        
                           


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.             
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES              
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)             
    Six months ended   Six months ended  
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019  
    GAAP   Adjustments (1)   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments (1)   Non-GAAP  
    Unaudited   Unaudited  
                           
Gross profit $ 18,474       116     $ 18,590     $ 45,555     638     $ 46,193  
Operating expenses   32,693       (3,937 )     28,756       36,213     (1,906 )     34,307  
Operating income (loss)   (14,219 )     4,053       (10,166 )     9,342     2,544       11,886  
Income (loss) before taxes on income   (15,648 )     4,053       (11,595 )     7,942     2,544       10,486  
Net income (loss)   (15,980 )     4,053       (11,927 )     6,229     2,544       8,773  
                           
Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.29 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.21 )   $ 0.11   $ 0.05     $ 0.16  
                           
                           
Weighted average number of shares used in                        
computing earnings per share                        
Basic      55,499,300           55,499,300       55,262,453         55,262,453  
Diluted      55,499,300           55,499,300       56,014,927         56,180,698  
                           
                           
(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, merger and acquisition costs, trade secrets and other litigation expenses and restructuring and re-organization costs.  
                           
    Six months ended   Six months ended  
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019  
        Unaudited           Unaudited      
                           
GAAP net income (loss)     $ (15,980 )           $ 6,229        
                           
Gross profit                        
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses       106               143        
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions       10               466        
Restructuring and re-organization costs       -               29        
          116               638        
Operating expenses                        
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses       601               1,150        
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions       101               101        
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses       11               100        
Merger and acquisition costs       2,951               -        
Restructuring and re-organization costs       273               555        
          3,937               1,906        
                           
Non-GAAP net income (loss)     $ (11,927 )           $ 8,773        
                           


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.           
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION          
U.S. dollars in thousands            
                             
                             
ADJUSTED EBITDA:                        
                             
               Six months ended
 		   Three months ended
               June 30,
 		   June 30,
 		 
                2020       2019     2020       2019  
              Unaudited   Unaudited  
                             
GAAP operating income (loss)         $ (14,219 )   $ 9,342   $ (3,454 )   $ 4,887  
Add:                          
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses               707       1,293     284       422  
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses         11       100     -       100  
Restructuring and re-organization costs         273       584     -       584  
Merger and acquisition costs           2,951       -     546       -  
Depreciation and amortization (*)         5,382       5,786     2,718       2,909  
                             
Adjusted EBITDA         $ (4,895 )   $ 17,105   $ 94     $ 8,902  
                             
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive                      
                             
SEGMENT REVENUE:                        
                             
               Six months ended     Three months ended   
               June 30,     June 30,   
                2020       2019     2020       2019  
              Unaudited   Unaudited  
                             
Fixed Networks           $ 44,790     $ 66,836   $ 21,779     $ 30,408  
Mobility Solutions           33,207       43,499     14,006       22,587  
Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects         7,991       11,459     2,530       6,690  
                             
Total revenue           $ 85,988     $ 121,794   $ 38,315     $ 59,685  
                             


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
U.S. dollars in thousands      
           
    June 30,   December 31,  
      2020       2019    
    Unaudited   Audited  
           
ASSETS          
           
CURRENT ASSETS:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 59,601     $ 74,778    
Restricted cash     25,579       27,067    
Trade receivables, net     28,560       47,731    
Contract assets     32,060       23,698    
Inventories     32,489       27,203    
Other current assets     15,581       23,007    
           
   Total current assets     193,870       223,484    
           
LONG-TERM ASSETS:          
Long-term restricted cash     117       124    
Severance pay funds     6,425       6,831    
Deferred taxes     18,291       18,455    
Operating lease right-of-use assets     6,353       5,211    
Other long term receivables     9,699       10,156    
           
Total long-term assets     40,885       40,777    
           
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET     78,781       82,584    
           
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET     1,302       1,523    
           
GOODWILL     43,468       43,468    
           
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 358,306     $ 391,836    
           
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)      
U.S. dollars in thousands      
           
    June 30,   December 31,  
      2020       2019    
    Unaudited   Audited  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
CURRENT LIABILITIES:          
Current maturities of long-term loans   $ 4,000     $ 4,096    
Trade payables     20,129       20,725    
Accrued expenses     48,194       54,676    
Advances from customers and deferred revenues     23,124       27,220    
Operating lease liabilities     2,145       1,977    
Other current liabilities     10,552       12,261    
           
   Total current liabilities     108,144       120,955    
           
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:          
Long-term loans, net of current maturities     -       4,000    
Accrued severance pay     6,681       7,061    
Long-term advances from customers     1,180       2,866    
Operating lease liabilities     4,153       3,258    
Other long-term liabilities     1,218       108    
           
   Total long-term liabilities     13,232       17,293    
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value     2,644       2,643    
Additional paid-in capital     928,054       927,348    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,433 )     (5,048 )  
Accumulated deficit     (687,335 )     (671,355 )  
           
Total shareholders' equity     236,930       253,588    
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 358,306     $ 391,836    
           


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS          
U.S. dollars in thousands          
                     
       Six months ended
 		   Three months ended
  
       June 30,
 		   June 30,
 		 
        2020       2019       2020       2019    
      Unaudited   Unaudited  
Cash flows from operating activities:                  
Net income (loss)   $ (15,980 )   $ 6,229     $ (4,225 )   $ 3,405    
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                  
Depreciation and amortization     5,271       5,681       2,667       2,859    
Capital loss from disposal of property and equipment     23       -       56       -    
Stock-based compensation of options     707       1,293       284       422    
Accrued severance pay, net     26       382       (17 )     97    
Deferred income taxes, net     140       1,385       (494 )     702    
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net     18,364       2,506       4,757       (5,325 )  
Decrease (increase) in contract assets     (8,362 )     (232 )     (3,511 )     198    
Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term and deferred charges)     6,710       (29 )     5,037       50    
Decrease (increase) in inventories     (5,698 )     (6,137 )     937       (2,478 )  
Increase (decrease) in trade payables     (510 )     3,933       (2,885 )     4,855    
Decrease in accrued expenses     (5,809 )     (7,076 )     (4,157 )     (4,907 )  
Decrease in advance from customers     (5,725 )     (8,405 )     (2,898 )     (5,318 )  
Increase (decrease) in current and non current liabilities     685       (1,950 )     (2,126 )     (2,813 )  
Net cash used in operating activities     (10,158 )     (2,420 )     (6,575 )     (8,253 )  
                     
Cash flows from investing activities:                  
Purchase of property and equipment     (1,879 )     (3,587 )     (928 )     (1,573 )  
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,879 )     (3,587 )     (928 )     (1,573 )  
                     
Cash flows from financing activities:                  
Exercise of stock options     -       375       -       37    
Dividend payment     -       (24,864 )     -       (24,864 )  
Repayment of long-term loans     (4,096 )     (4,231 )     -       (108 )  
Net cash used in financing activities     (4,096 )     (28,720 )     -       (24,935 )  
                     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (539 )     21       156       (76 )  
                     
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (16,672 )     (34,706 )     (7,347 )     (34,837 )  
                     
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period     101,969       104,204       92,644       104,335    
                     
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   $ 85,297     $ 69,498     $ 85,297     $ 69,498    
                     

 


