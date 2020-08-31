Safe-T Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue Growth of 164% for the First Half of 2020 Compared to the First Half of 2019

/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced its financial results for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2020.

Revenues for the first half of 2020 totaled $2,165,000, an increase of 164% compared to $821,000 in the first half of 2019. Revenues for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 totaled $1,077,000, an increase of 173% compared to $394,000 in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.

The Company’s cash balance at the end of the quarter was $9,771,000. During July and August 2020, the Company raised gross funds of $6,794,000 through the issuance of ADSs and pre-funded warrants, and the exercise of warrants, bringing the cash balance of the Company including short-term deposits as of August 27, 2020 to approximately $15.0 million.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results: “Over the past few months we continued to make successful progress towards some of the goals we set at the beginning of the year: accelerating revenue growth; moving fully to an indirect go-to-market approach (working with partners) with our innovative product for secure remote work while reducing implementation and support costs resulting in improved gross margin; and developing innovative capabilities of our IP proxy product to expand potential customers and maximize sales potential of our solution. We continued to receive market validation for our products’ technological superiority by receiving a prestigious order from one of the leading intelligence agencies in the world and in a number of prestigious engagements with the most professional and industry-leading distribution agencies.”

Mr. Daniel added, “In addition, we were able to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and raise significant funds that will provide us the ability to continue growing organically as well as in the form of successful acquisitions such as the acquisition of NetNut during 2019. We are proud of the fact that despite this challenging period, we continued to work hard at full capacity, while maintaining efficient operations with minimal expenses.”

Recent Material Developments:

On July 7, 2020, Safe-T announced the expansion of its indirect partner sales channel by more than 25 new partners;

On July 22, 2020, we completed a registered direct offering of ADSs and pre-funded warrants with gross proceeds of approximately $5,907,000;

Between July 1, 2020 and August 28, 2020, 739,000 warrants from Safe-T’s April 23, 2020 underwritten public offering, were exercised, for an aggregate of $887,000, in addition to the exercise of 435,000 pre-funded warrants from the Company’s July 2020 registered direct offering;

On August 24, 2020, we announced the launch by our wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., of its Dynamic Residential Proxy network in Europe and Asia.

Second Quarter 2020 Corporate Highlights:

On April 6, 2020, we completed a registered direct offering of ADSs with gross proceeds of $720,000;

In April 2020, we retired in full $8.23 million in outstanding debenture debt, pertaining to the convertible debentures issued during April 2019 through December 2019, predominantly to finance the acquisition of our IP proxy business, NetNut Ltd.;

On April 23, 2020, we completed a public offering of ADSs, pre-funded warrants and warrants with gross proceeds of approximately $8,392,000;

All pre-funded warrants to purchase 6,777,500 ADSs, issued in our April 23, 2020 public offering were exercised in full through June 30, 2020;

Warrants to purchase 2,320,000 ADSs that were issued in the April 23, 2020 public offering were exercised through June 30, 2020, for an aggregate of $2,784,000;

On June 22, 2020, Safe-T announced that it was named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s June 2020 Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access;

On June 25, 2020, Safe-T announced the launch of its Perimeter Access Orchestration Fabric (PAOF) solution for Secure Remote Access;

On June 29, 2020, Safe-T launched its Zero-Trust Secure File Access Solution and received its first order from a leading intelligence unit.

COVID-19 Impacts

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced us to modify our business practices and we have adopted early and strict prevention measures to protect the health of our employees (including employees’ travel, employees’ work locations and cancellation of physical participation in meetings, events and conferences). Thanks to the resilience of our operational capabilities, we have been able to continuously serve our clients during this crisis. We leveraged our IT expertise to implement remote connections with employees, customers and vendors to deliver a functional and productive work-from-home strategy.

Due to an almost complete freeze in the travel sector, we experienced a reduction in revenue of some of the IP proxy business sectors. At the same time, this business recently gained new entry into the cyber-security market and launched its Dynamic Residential Proxy network in Europe and Asia, that we believe can compensate for the travel sector-related revenue reduction. Due to the COVID-19 lack of visibility implications, the decision making of customers in the cyber-security business had slowed down, and we anticipate longer sale cycles as organizations continue to evaluate their strategic and financial position. Nevertheless, as an agile and responsive business, we believe we are able to put in place the correct measures on health and safety, customer service, cost controls, cash management and employee engagement during this evolving situation. This pandemic in a global, highly connected world, has shown the increased need for secure remote access solutions that we offer, and with our unique ZoneZero® solution, we are able to complete an entire end-to-end sales cycle remotely, from pre-sale stage to final implementation.

Our business, despite the resilience it has shown in the first half of the year, might not be immune to the impact that global lockdowns resulting from the pandemic are having on a number of the markets that we operate in or serve. We may experience a slowdown in the pace of new business in the second half of the year, which we plan to compensate by closely monitoring all parts of the business to make sure we can respond quickly to fluctuations in demand, as well as by executing our M&A strategy in the coming months.

Financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020:

Total revenues amounted to $2,165,000 (H1 2019: $821,000). The increase in revenues compared to the first half of 2019 is due to the consolidation of revenues generated by Safe-T’s wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut, a provider of IP Proxy Network services, throughout the entire period compared to the consolidation in 2019 which occurred only from NetNut’s acquisition on June 12, 2019 until the period ended on June 30, 3019. The increase was partially offset by a reduction in the sales of the Secure Data Exchange (SDE) product, as part of the Company’s strategic plan to focus on the Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) market with its Zero Trust solutions;

Cost of revenues totaled $1,121,000 (H1 2019: $416,000). The increase is mainly due to the consolidation of NetNut’s cost of revenues, as well as amortization of NetNut’s intangible assets, partially offset by a decrease of costs resulting from the streamlining of support and post sales teams;

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $793,000 (H1 2019: $1,373,000). The decrease is due to a reduction in the SDE solution development costs, partially offset by the consolidation of NetNut’s development costs;

Sales and marketing expenses totaled $1,781,000 (H1 2019: $1,637,000). The increase is primarily attributed to consolidation of NetNut’s sales and marketing costs, partially offset by efficiency measures and cost reductions in overall sales, professional and marketing costs of the cyber business;

General and administrative expenses (G&A) totaled $1,495,000 (H1 2019: $1,628,000). The decrease is due to a reduction in share-based payments, partially offset by an increase mainly in salary and professional fees costs as well as the consolidation of NetNut’s general and administrative costs;

IFRS net loss totaled $1,544,000, or $0.01 basic loss per ordinary share (H1 2019: loss of $2,510,000, or $0.48 basic loss per ordinary share);

Non-IFRS net loss was $2,309,000, or $0.01 basic loss per ordinary share (H1 2019: loss of $3,526,000, or $0.67 basic loss per ordinary share).

Financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020:

Total revenues amounted to $1,077,000 (Q2 2019: $394,000). The increase is mainly attributed to the consolidation of NetNut’s revenues, partially offset by a reduction of sales of the Company’s SDE product;

Cost of revenues totaled $570,000 (Q2 2019: $239,000). The increase is mainly due to the consolidation of NetNut’s cost of revenues, as well as amortization of NetNut’s intangible assets, partially offset by a decrease of costs resulting from the streamlining of support and post sales teams;

R&D expenses were $399,000 (Q2 2019: $559,000). The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in costs in connection with the streamlining of the R&D team, partially offset by the consolidation of NetNut’s development costs;

Sales and marketing expenses totaled $919,000 (Q2 2019: $739,000). The increase is primarily attributed to consolidation of NetNut’s sales and marketing costs, partially offset by efficiency measures and cost reductions in overall sales, professional and marketing costs;

G&A expenses totaled $918,000 (Q2 2019: $956,000). The decrease is due to a reduction in share-based payments, partially offset by an increase mainly in salary and professional fees costs as well as the consolidation of NetNut’s general and administrative costs;

IFRS net loss totaled $2,227,000, or $0.01 basic earnings per ordinary share (Q2 2019: loss of $226,000, or $0.04 basic loss per ordinary share);

Non-IFRS net loss was $1,321,000, or $0.00 basic loss per ordinary share (Q2 2019: loss of $1,744,000, or $0.29 basic loss per ordinary share).

All descriptions of Safe-T’s share capital in this press release, including share amounts and per share amounts, are presented after giving effect to the reverse split that the Company affected on October 21, 2019.

The following table presents the reconciled effect of the non-cash expenses/income and one-time expenses further described below on the Company’s net loss for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, and for the year ended December 31, 2019:

For the Six-Month

Period Ended

June 30, For the Three-Month

Period Ended

June 30, For the year Ended

December 31, (thousands of U.S. dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Net loss for the period 1,544 2,510 2,227 226 12,998 Issuance and acquisition costs 156 - 156 - 790 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets and goodwill 1,307 201 253 126 2,105 Share-based compensation 41 529 12 275 454 Finance liabilities at fair value (2,269 ) (1,746 ) 485 (1,919 ) 2,596 Total adjustment (765 ) (1,016 ) 906 (1,518 ) 5,945 Non-IFRS net loss 2,309 3,526 1,321 1,744 7,053

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2020, shareholders’ equity totaled $15,431,000, or an amount of approximately $1.17 per outstanding ADS as of June 30, 2020, compared to shareholders’ equity of $2,777,000 on December 31, 2019. The increase is due mainly to equity raised through the issuance of ADSs and pre-funded warrants and warrant exercises as well as debenture conversions, partially offset by our operating loss during the first half of 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s cash balance was $9,771,000.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, this press release contains non-IFRS financial measures of net loss for the periods presented that exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, non-cash issuance and acquisition expenses and the revaluation of finance liabilities at fair value. The Company’s management believes the non-IFRS financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operations. Management also uses both IFRS and non-IFRS information in evaluating and operating its business internally, and as such deemed it important to provide this information to investors. The non-IFRS financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and the financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures provided in the financial statement tables herein.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 9,771 943 4,341 Restricted deposits - 107 29 Trade receivables 547 781 680 Other receivables 380 1,451 470 Total current assets 10,698 3,282 5,520 Non-current assets: Long-term restricted deposits 82 - 82 Long-term deposit 47 - 44 Property, plant and equipment, net 195 330 266 Right of use assets 393 534 441 Goodwill 6,077 8,112 6,877 Intangible assets, net 4,100 5,510 4,607 Total non-current assets 10,894 14,486 12,317 Total assets 21,592 17,768 17,837 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Short-term loan - 24 4 Trade payables 102 1,602 237 Other payables 1,130 1,325 1,553 Contract liabilities 439 615 562 Contingent consideration 1,000 2,011 2,170 Convertible debentures - - 7,151 Derivative financial instruments 1,978 - 1,637 Short-term lease liabilities 175 219 184 Liability in respect of the Israeli Innovation Authority - 27 8 Total current liabilities 4,824 5,823 13,506 Non-current liabilities: Contract liabilities 33 186 82 Long-term lease liabilities 264 367 324 Deferred tax liabilities 918 1,021 1,040 Derivative financial instruments - 1,327 - Convertible debentures - 2,527 - Liability in respect of the Israeli Innovation Authority 122 94 108 Total non-current liabilities 1,337 5,522 1,554 Total liabilities 6,161 11,345 15,060 Equity: Ordinary shares - - - Share premium 64,821 46,604 52,394 Other equity reserves 14,841 12,018 13,070 Accumulated deficit (64,231 ) (52,199 ) (62,687 ) Total equity 15,431 6,423 2,777 Total liabilities and equity 21,592 17,768 17,837

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)

For the Six Months

Ended

June 30, For the Three Months

Ended

June 30, For the Year

Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenues 2,165 821 1,077 394 3,284 Cost of revenues 1,121 416 570 239 1,889 Gross profit 1,044 405 507 155 1,395 Research and development expenses 793 1,373 399 559 2,485 Sales and marketing expenses 1,781 1,637 919 739 3,783 General and administrative expenses 1,495 1,628 918 956 3,757 Impairment of goodwill 800 - - - 1,002 Contingent consideration measurement 430 - - - 159 Operating expenses (5,299 ) (4,638 (2,236 ) (2,254 ) (11,186 ) Operating loss (4,255 ) (4,233 (1,729 ) (2,099 ) (9,791 ) Finance income (expenses), net 2,589 1,720 (559 ) 1,870 (3,184 ) Tax benefit (taxes on income) 122 3 61 3 (23 ) Net loss (1,544 ) (2,510 (2,227 ) (226 ) (12,998 ) Basic loss per share* (0.01 ) (0.48 (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.96 ) Diluted loss per share* (0.02 ) (0.48 (0.01 ) (0.12 ) (1.03 )