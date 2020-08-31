EmployStream Rebrands as Able

Onboarding software company takes on new name to better reflect its growing depth in onboarding automation and its focus on a world-class experience for recruiters and candidates

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, OH, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmployStream, the leading provider of onboarding automation to the staffing industry, today announced it has officially changed its name to Able. With the new brand, the company is doubling-down on its core strength in simplifying and automating the processes that prevent candidates from starting a job when they’re already ready and willing.

Able was born out of a staffing agency in Cleveland, where the team understood the unique and complex challenges of onboarding thousands of new employees every month doing a broad range of work. Able looked to solve that problem by democratizing the process, making it simple and easy for anyone to successfully complete onboarding quickly and on any device.

The company grew over the last few years to more than 160 customers, including some of the largest staffing agencies in the world, such as Volt, Cross Country Healthcare, and BG Staffing. In the past two years alone, Able’s software has aided more than a million onboards.

With the new brand, the team and its product are rallying around an updated mission: that everyone deserves a great first day. By breaking down the processes that stand in the way of getting to work, from the most straightforward to the diabolically complex, new employees can do what they were hired to do sooner.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Able team and their commitment to making onboarding a great experience for candidates while automating the processes that prevent recruiters from doing the work they do best: finding and placing great talent,” said Gerald Hetrick, CEO of Able. “We really believe that no matter who someone is, what job they do, whether they’re temporary or permanent, every employee can and should be able to have a great first day.”

The announcement follows a number of recent updates from the company:

Building a stronger foundation. Coming off a recent $7 million funding round, Able has recently rounded out its leadership team around technology, business development, and marketing, and is currently hiring new members of its product and development team to keep building a more powerful and resilient product.

Product enhancements. This summer, Able released updates to its healthcare functionality with a mobile skills checklist, as well as introduced kiosk mode to ensure candidates who need to fill out applications at staffing firm kiosks can do so in one configurable workflow. Along with that, the company successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 security compliance earlier this month.

New partnerships and integrations. In July, WorkN announced an integration with Able to deliver a mobile-first experience that extends from identifying opportunities to completing onboarding. In August, Able attended Avionté CONNECT to share detail on their updated integration with Avionté’s classic ATS, which is available now. It all creates a more connected and seamless experience for candidates and recruiters.

“As the state of hiring continues to change — more workflows become remote, jobs start to look different, and the expectations of how candidates experience the recruitment process rise — we will continue to evolve with it,” said Hetrick. “I’m excited for our next phase as Able, continuing to serve the recruiting and staffing community as they help get the country back to work.”

About Able

Able offers a fully-featured onboarding automation platform to help staffing firms ensure all candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company’s cloud-based, mobile-first platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. Able can automate even the most complex of hiring workflows, so staffing firms can hire up to 90 percent faster at half the cost. For more information, visit www.ableteams.com and follow Able on LinkedIn.

Stormie Haller Able 740-213-4194 stormie@ableteams.com