PHTA REACCREDITED AS A STANDARDS DEVELOPING ORGANIZATION

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, Virginia, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pool and Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) has been reaccredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), marking the 37th consecutive year PHTA has obtained this honor. This accreditation recognizes the previous success PHTA has had in developing and maintaining standards that keep the industry safe, and a commitment to preserving the same high-quality standards moving forward. PHTA is currently the only pool and hot tub trade association in the country accredited by ANSI as a Standards Developing Organization (SDO) to create and promote industry standards.

ANSI facilitates the development and implementation of standards utilized across the country, offering a wide range of programs relied upon by industry, consumers, government agencies, and more. The standardization of such guidelines protects the public and creates unity within the pool, hot tub, and spa industry. PHTA currently publishes 15 standards that touch on all aspects of the industry from manufacturing to construction. These guidelines that PHTA creates have the force of law when adopted by government agencies, which further allows PHTA to play an important hand in keeping the public safe.

“PHTA is pleased to once again be responsible for ANSI standard development and maintenance,” said PHTA President and Chief Executive Officer Sabeena Hickman, CAE. “We have consistently relied on the most up-to-date science and technology to create and revise our standards and will continue to do so moving forward. We are honored to be the voice that keeps both our industry and the public safe.”

