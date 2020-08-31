98 patients have recovered from the disease, 79 from the Home-Based Care Program, & 19 from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 19,688. We thank our healthcare workers for the good work that has enabled us to achieve these results.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (30 August 2020)
