Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (30 August 2020)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

98 patients have recovered from the disease, 79 from the Home-Based Care Program, & 19 from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 19,688. We thank our healthcare workers for the good work that has enabled us to achieve these results.

