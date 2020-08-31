Onlive Server Launched Hypervisor KVM Malaysia VPS Server Hosting Service with Cloud Panel and Dedicated Resource
Onlive Server provides Hypervisor KVM based Malaysia VPS Server hosting that has a support team to provide security and application performance.GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VPS is created using virtualization software. It is on a physical server but remains completely independent from it. Unlike shared hosting, it is also completely independent of any other VPS server hosting which may be housed on the same physical server. In a few years, VPS has become the hosting solution of choice for many businesses. They offer all the benefits of a small, dedicated server but at a fraction of the cost. Its features far outstrip those of shared hosting and give small and medium-sized companies an affordable way to expand their capabilities with Cheap VPS hosting. In this, we’ll look at the benefits of VSP and why you should consider it.
•Improved reliability
The independent working of the VPS from other virtual servers on the physical hardware means it does not share its resources. As compared with shared hosting, this makes VPS far more reliable. On shared hosting servers, the traffic and other activities of other customers can impact on all the other websites. Let’s suppose if two or three customers are experiencing heavy traffic, then everyone else website might be affected. This can’t happen with a VPS and it is easy to reboot and restart in case required.
Dedicated resources
Just like with a dedicated server, all the resources are dedicated entirely to you. VPS also gets affected by the amount of disk space, CPU, and RAM available. For a VPS, Ram and Hard disk play an important role. It is significantly more than you get with a shared hosting account as you can handle more traffic and run more apps.
Increased performance
With many resources dedicated, you get far better server performance. With improved processing power and capacity means your website can load quicker on users’ browsers which have been shown to improve user engagement. Increase in conversion rates and boost your search engine ranking. It means any processes that you run on a Dedicated IP Address will run quicker and have less impact on other operations that are taking place. Your website won’t run slowly, for example, while you back up your files or send out bulk emails.
Freedom to choose any software
If you use shared hosting, then you have no choice over the type of operating system. You can run as everyone on the shared server has to use the same one. In Windows VPS Hosting, you are free to choose any operating system that best suits your needs. Windows VPS Hosting, you have the option to choose the multiple Operating Systems such as Windows 2008, 2012, 2016, 2019, CentOs, Debian, Ubuntu, and Custom OS.
Some shared hosting accounts tend to limit the types of software you can use. These services are great for Vici dialer Application, Online Tally, Android Apps Server, iSO Application, Gaming Software, E-Commerce Website, and CMS. It also best for WordPress, Majento, Druple, and many more platforms. With VPS user is free to run applications and VPS works perfectly on Linux And Windows Based Operating System Can Load Within One-Click.
Provide Root access
Choosing for VPS will enable you to have root access to your server. It gives users full access to your VPS account by giving greater control over how your server is configured and over any application installations. In this basically, the core can modify according to their choice. These all actions are undertaken via your control panel.
Fully managed service
If you thinking to update to a VPS hosting service, then you have to manage your own server. You will come to know most hosting companies offer managed VPS server hosting where they undertake this responsibility on your behalf. A Hypervisor KVM based Malaysia VPS hosting also provides to maintain and update your hardware, the virtualization software, and your operating system. They will also apply any security patches on your behalf.
•Comprehensive technical support
One of the main benefits of some VPS hosting is that it comes with a 24/7 technical support service. You may have an issue with your server or require assistance with some of the more technical aspects of hosting, a technical expert will help you at it.
•Server monitoring and protect from threats
With the increasing cyberattacks, it’s good to know that have VPS providers that actively monitor your server and associated hardware for any threats. VPS protects you from any internet threats. Server monitoring ensures that threats such as hacking, malware, and DDoS attacks are dealt with swiftly before they can do any damage.
•Multiple domain hosting
Companies run on more than one website and this can be achieved on shared hosting accounts which means that already limited resources are stretched even further. But the more websites you run on a shared hosting account, the less reliable it will be. If you use VPS then you can use greater resources to tell that multiple domain hosting can take place without any performance issues arising.
•Cloud data backups
Backups are always an essential part of the recovery plan, so it is important that any VPS hosting provider offers a backup solution that lets you configure automated, scheduled backups to meet your business needs. Solutions enable you to safely back up your entire Malaysia VPS Server Hosting in the cloud. Cloud Control Panel will help you to recover in no time at all.
