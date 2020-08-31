Growing Time Spent by People on Consuming Audio-Video Content to Drive Sales across Global Streaming Media Device Market

Increasing investment in webcasting to hold company expenditure is also a major factor impelling the streaming media device market to grow.

ALBONY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumption of video content has increased by a dramatic volume in recent times, creating inlets for growth across the global streaming media device market. The past decade has witnessed formidable changes in the way people perceive entertainment avenues. The streaming of live TV shows, sports matches, and movies across online platforms has created a stir across the entertainment industry. Several researchers point to the radical shift from conventional viewing of telecast content to a real-time screening of on-demand content. Furthermore, the diversity of demand spread across various geographies has compelled entertainment providers to develop multiple genres of content. In order to make these content pieces more accessible, online streaming platforms have made their way into the market. On account of the factors mentioned herein, the total volume of revenues within the global streaming media device market is set to multiply.

Streaming media devices have reinvented home entertainment avenues, and have made it possible for the masses to record streamed content for delayed viewing. Furthermore, several other benefits including on-demand streaming and internet connectivity have transformed streaming media devices into the most sought-after electronic devices. There is a growing demand for streaming media devices that offer premium services for recording, storing, and streaming unique content. Manufacturers make special efforts to ensure that the quality of the streaming media device syncs with the current-day HD technologies for video content. However, streaming media devices are also configured to stream audio content such as audiobooks and podcasts.

Increase in Content Production across Several Regions

The popularity of web series and movie sequels is a trend that is peculiar to the previous decade. Binge-watching has become a prominent concept amongst the younger generation who spend several hours per week on consuming video or audio content. This factor has created a wide bar of opportunities for vendors operating in the global streaming media device market. The popularity of cult TV shows has led producers to air them across several platforms for minimal charges.

The global streaming media device market is slated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2027. The total value of the global streaming media device market stood at US$ 113,847.2 Mn at the end of 2018. The high growth rate of the market can be attributed to the unprecedented increase in content development across OTT platforms.

Global Streaming Media Device Market: Growth Drivers

• Popularity video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hot Star, and Amazon Prime has played a part in popularising binge-watching.

• The inclination of the masses to stay on top of all the latest content produced across online and offline channels.

• Tie-ups of production houses with OTT platforms for authorized streaming of their movies and shows.

• People’s preference for home theatres that offer simulated experiences of large cinema halls.

Global Streaming Media Device Market: Key Players

• Sony Corporation

• Roku, Inc

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Streaming Media Device Market – Segmentation

Type:

• Game Console

• Media Streamers

o Streaming Box/Media Player

o Plug-in USB Sticks/ Streaming Sticks

• Smart TVs

Application:

• Gaming

• Real-time Entertainment

• Social Networking

• E-Learning

• Web Browsing

Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

