Welcome Cyrilia to Center Stage – The Hottest New Multi-Genre Bending Singer and Songwriter

Cyrilia’s music salutes the industry’s biggest names while embracing her own soul and rhythm.

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, August 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensational up-and-coming singer and songwriter, Cyrilia , is pleased to announce her official debut to the global music scene. Cyrilia Lopez , aka Cyrilia, is a multi-genre bending singer/songwriter and performer from Trinidad & Tobago. The artist’s voice channels the multi-cultural history of her homelands, India, Spain, Africa, Britain, China, and France, and embraces her life experience to create ground-breaking music designed to inspire women from around the world.Like many of her musical heroes, such as Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, Cyrilia’s musical beginnings originate with the spirituals and gospel music she learned in church as a child. Her vocal delivery effortlessly blends the pristine phrasing of her heroes, as well as the rhythmic calypso and melodic gumbo of Trinidad & Tobago.“I love to utilize sonic textures in my songs to explore the emotional tapestry of our daily lives,” says Cyrilia. “These emotions are wide-reaching – introverted and extroverted, love and bitterness, compassion and greed, vulnerability and bravery – yet they are infused with momentum and defiantly speak truth to power and authenticity, while celebrating the sweetness of life despite trauma and adversity.”Cyrilia is no stranger to hard work, sweat, and tears when it comes to writing and performing her music – music that is already beginning to captivate the world. Cyrilia’s music is touted for being appealing to diverse audiences, due to her powerhouse voice, moving rhythms, and relevant lyrics.To date, Cyrilia has released two powerful singles, Are You the One for Me and Angels Singing, and one EP, This is Me. Cyrilia’s next single, So Empty, will scintillate the airwaves on September 21st, 2020.For more information about Cyrilia, or to listen to her dynamic music, please visit her official website at https://thecyrilia.com About CyriliaCyrilia Lopez, known as Cyrilia, comes from the Caribbean Island of Trinidad & Tobago. Born on January 14th, 1992, the singer/songwriter believes in mixing the energies of different genres to express different emotions. Cyrilia believes music is made to make us free.