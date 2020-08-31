Buddy’s Services in Myrtle Beach Announces Limited Time Discount on Renovation & Landscaping Services during Pandemic
Buddy’s renowned one-stop-shop provides a complete line of residential and commercial services.
We truly are a one-stop shop and do it better than anyone else out there”CALABASH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buddy’s Services LLC is well-known in the Myrtle Beach area for its wide range of services that include landscaping, home improvement and repairs, junk removal, decks and patios, technology solutions and much more. The company has gained a stellar reputation in the area for its expertise, reliability and friendliness, and is accumulating a growing number of 5-star reviews from happy customers.
— Justin Decker
“We truly are a one-stop shop and do it better than anyone else out there,” says Justin Decker, owner and CEO of Buddy's Services LLC. “We love taking care of projects for our customers.”
Buddy’s has recently announced that it will be offering a limited-time discount of 10% for those looking to renovate or landscape in the Brunswick and Horry County areas during the ongoing pandemic. Also being offered is a free one month service on an annual subscription for landscaping, junk removal and handyman services in the North Myrtle Beach, Calabash and Longs areas.
“These are tough times for so many people, and we want to do our best to help wherever possible,” Decker adds. “Our prices are more than reasonable, we have an experienced, hard-working team, and we always make sure our customers get the best possible results.”
When it comes to landscaping, the Buddy’s team has extensive horticultural backgrounds. Decker himself has an in-depth understanding of mowing and soil science with a love of design. The company specializes in mixing non-native and native plants to create a landscape that meets the needs of the customer and fits the ecology of the area. Also offered are ‘hardscaping’ services, such as paver patios and outdoor kitchens, which are extremely popular right now.
Buddy’s also has a team of experienced handymen who can handle home improvement projects of any size. Whether it be a number of small repairs or larger jobs such as plastering, electrical, plumbing or carpentry, the company is happy to help.
“Our services encompass homes as well as businesses,” Decker explains. “And to be honest, I don’t think there’s anything we can’t handle – we can offer the right expertise for whatever service you require.”
For more extensive and detailed information about Buddy’s wide range of services, visit the website at www.buddysservicesllc.com.
Or visit our YouTube channel
About the Company
Located in the Myrtle Beach area, Buddy’s Services LLC offers a huge range of services that include Landscaping, Handyman, Junk Removal, Deck & Patio Services, Technology Solutions, Moving Services, Hurricane Ready & Hurricane Aftermath Services and much more. The company services both North Carolina and South Carolina, and prides itself on its professionalism, reliability and affordability.
Justin Decker
Buddys Services LLC
+1 843-593-6715
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn