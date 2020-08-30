Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 30 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,238,348), deaths (29,447), and recoveries (969,965) by region:
Central (53,660 cases; 1,039 deaths; 43,434 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,142; 411; 17,651), CAR (4,700; 61; 1,784), Chad (1,008; 77; 878), Congo (3,979; 78; 1,742), DRC (10,045; 260; 9,103), Equatorial Guinea (4,941; 83; 3,884), Gabon (8,505; 53; 7,187), Sao Tome & Principe (895; 15; 848)
Eastern (131,459; 2,647; 71,925): Comoros (423; 7; 399), Djibouti (5,385; 60; 5,319), Eritrea (317; 0; 284), Ethiopia (49,654; 770; 18,116), Kenya (34,057; 574; 19,688), Madagascar (14,843; 191; 13,802), Mauritius (346; 10; 335), Rwanda (3,843; 16; 1,904), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,310; 98; 2,579), South Sudan (2,519; 47; 1,294), Sudan (13,189; 823; 6,612), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (2,928; 30; 1,288)
Northern (226,367; 8,413; 155,785): Algeria (43,782; 1,491; 30,717), Egypt (98,497; 5,376; 71,302), Libya (13,423; 232; 1,410), Mauritania (7,012; 158; 6,186), Morocco (60,056; 1,078; 44,618), Tunisia (3,572; 76; 1,536), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 16)
Southern (667,200; 14,965; 566,418): Angola (2,551; 107; 1,041), Botswana (1,633; 6; 224), Eswatini (4,510; 91; 3,359), Lesotho (1,051; 31; 526), Malawi (5,536; 174; 3,147), Mozambique (3,821; 23; 2,100), Namibia (7,116; 69; 2,817), south Africa (622,551; 13,981; 536,694), Zambia (12,025; 287; 11,454), Zimbabwe (6,406; 196; 5,056)
Western (159,662; 2,383; 132,403): Benin (2,145, 40; 1,738), Burkina Faso (1,362; 55; 1,072), Cape Verde (3,778; 39; 2,855), Cöte d'Ivoire (17,893; 115; 16,440), Gambia (2,895; 96; 751), Ghana (44,205; 276; 42,777), Guinea (9,251; 59; 8,282), Guinea-Bissau (2,205; 34; 1,127), Liberia (1,304; 82; 872), Mali (2,757; 126; 2,121), Niger (1,175; 69; 1,085), Nigeria (53,727; 1,011; 41,314), Senegal (13,556; 284; 9,388), Sierra Leone (2,019; 70; 1,591), Togo (1,390; 27; 990)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).