Former national radio director trial begins

Ondjiva, ANGOLA, August 30 - The district court of Cuanhama, Cunene province, began Thursday, in Ondjiva, the trial of the former director of Rádio Nacional de Angola (RNA), in Cunene, Conceição Bartolomeu Caetano, arrested in May 2020, accused of the crimes of embezzlement, misappropriation and abuse of power. ,

Conceição Bartolomeu Caetano, in the post of director of RNA Cunene since 2007, is also accused of violating the rules for implementing the budget plan, in crime case number 218/20-C.

These crimes had been committed from 2014 to April 2020, according to a prosecutor's indictment.

The trial, conducted by Felisberto Laurindo Capunge, Judge of the District Court of Cuanhama, Province of Cunene, was marked by the reading of the fundamental documents in the case in question.

The defendant is suspected, for his own benefit, of having received a sum of money amounting to 149 million kwanzas, which belongs to the budget earmarked for RNA Cunene.