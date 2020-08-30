Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 case update (29 August 2020)
Total cases: 3,843 (+101) Recovered: 1,904 (+39) Active cases: 1,923 Tests: 399,400 (+6,163) Deaths: 16 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
There were 149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,737 in the last 365 days.
Total cases: 3,843 (+101) Recovered: 1,904 (+39) Active cases: 1,923 Tests: 399,400 (+6,163) Deaths: 16 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.