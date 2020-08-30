Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,237,070) deaths (29,430), and recoveries (968,962)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,237,070) deaths (29,430), and recoveries (968,962) by region:
Central (53,623 cases; 1,039 deaths; 43,399 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,142; 411; 17,651), CAR (4,700; 61; 1,784), Chad (1,008; 77; 878), Congo (3,979; 78; 1,742), DRC (10,008; 260; 9,068), Equatorial Guinea (4,941; 83; 3,884), Gabon (8,505; 53; 7,187), Sao Tome & Principe (895; 15; 848).
Eastern (131,062; 2,643; 71,773): Comoros (422; 7; 399), Djibouti (5,385; 60; 5,314), Eritrea (317; 0; 284), Ethiopia (49,654; 770; 18,116), Kenya (33,794; 572; 19,590), Madagascar (14,791; 190; 13,753), Mauritius (346; 10; 335), Rwanda (3,843; 16; 1,904), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,310; 98; 2,579), South Sudan (2,519; 47; 1,294), Sudan (13,189; 823; 6,612), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (2,847; 29; 1,288).
Northern (225,902; 8,412; 155,708): Algeria (43,782; 1,491; 30,717), Egypt (98,497; 5,376; 71,302), Libya (12,958; 231; 1,333), Mauritania (7,012; 158; 6,186), Morocco (60,056; 1,078; 44,618), Tunisia (3,572; 76; 1,536), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 16).
Southern (667,008; 14,961; 566,030): Angola (2,551; 107; 1,041), Botswana (1,633; 6; 224), Eswatini (4,510; 91; 3,359), Lesotho (1,051; 31; 526), Malawi (5,528; 174; 3,143), Mozambique (3,760; 22; 2,078), Namibia (7,116; 69; 2,817), South Africa (622,551; 13,981; 536,694), Zambia (11,902; 284; 11,092), Zimbabwe (6,406; 196; 5,056).
Western (159,475; 2,375; 132,052): Benin (2,145, 40; 1,738), Burkina Faso (1,362; 55; 1,072), Cape Verde (3,778; 39; 2,855), Côte d'Ivoire (17,893; 115; 16,440), Gambia (2,895; 96; 751), Ghana (44,118; 270; 42,581), Guinea (9,251; 59; 8,282), Guinea-Bissau (2,205; 34; 1,127), Liberia (1,304; 82; 872), Mali (2,757; 126; 2,121), Niger (1,175; 69; 1,085), Nigeria (53,727; 1,011; 41,314), Senegal (13,456; 282; 9,233), Sierra Leone (2,019; 70; 1,591), Togo (1,390; 27; 990).
