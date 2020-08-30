Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 150 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,731 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 622,551 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (29 August 2020)

South African Government Download logo

As of today, a cumulative total of 622 551 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case data

Province

Total cases for 29 August 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

85899

13.8

Free State

37157

6.0

Gauteng

209123

33.6

KwaZulu-Natal

112291

18.0

Limpopo

13039

2.1

Mpumalanga

23946

3.8

North West

25086

4.0

Northern Cape

10284

1.7

Western Cape

105676

17.0

Unknown

50

0.0

Total

622551

100.0

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 652 970 with 20 659 new tests conducted since the last report.

Total deaths and recoveries

Regrettably, we report 238 more COVID-19 related deaths: 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 81 from Gauteng, 6 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Western Cape and 123 from the Free State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13 981.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 536 694 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

2869

81373

1657

Free State

690

23047

13420

Gauteng

3556

180345

25222

KwaZulu-Natal

2135

95432

14724

Limpopo

179

11961

899

Mpumalanga

330

22291

1325

North West

240

18437

6409

Northern Cape

120

6887

3277

Western Cape

3862

96921

4893

Total

13981

536694

71826

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 622,551 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (29 August 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.