Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 29 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,230,159) deaths (29,106), and recoveries (961,692) by region:
Central (53,595 cases; 1,039 deaths; 43,301 recoveries): Burundi (430; 1; 345), Cameroon (19,142; 411; 17,651), CAR (4,700; 61; 1,784), Chad (1,008; 77; 878), Congo (3,979; 78; 1,742), DRC (10,008; 260; 9,068), Equatorial Guinea (4,928; 83; 3,798), Gabon (8,505; 53; 7,187), Sao Tome & Principe (895; 15; 848)
Eastern (129,412; 2,628; 70,939): Comoros (422; 7; 399), Djibouti (5,385; 60; 5,314), Eritrea (317; 0; 284), Ethiopia (48,140; 758; 17,415), Kenya (33,794; 572; 19,590), Madagascar (14,791; 190; 13,753), Mauritius (346; 10; 335), Rwanda (3,742; 16; 1,866), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,275; 95; 2,484), south sudan (2,519; 47; 1,294), Sudan (13,189; 823; 6,612), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (2,847; 29; 1,288)
Northern (224,047; 8,349; 152,961): Algeria (43,852; 1,470; 30,436), Egypt (98,285; 5,362; 70,419), Libya (12,958; 231; 1,333), Mauritania (6,977; 158; 6,186), Morocco (58,489; 1,052; 43,049), Tunisia (3,461; 74; 1,522), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 16)
Southern (664,169; 14,716; 563,045): Angola (2,471; 106; 1,028), Botswana (1,633; 6; 224), Eswatini (4,461; 91; 3,210), Lesotho (1,051; 31; 526), Malawi (5,528; 174; 3,143), Mozambique (3,697; 21; 2,055), Namibia (6,906; 65; 2,789), south Africa (620,132; 13,743; 533,935), Zambia (11,902; 284; 11,092), Zimbabwe (6,388; 195; 5,043)
Western (158,936; 2,374; 131,446): Benin (2,145, 40; 1,738), Burkina Faso (1,358; 55; 1,069), Cape Verde (3,745; 38; 2,807), Cöte d'Ivoire (17,797; 115; 16,315), Gambia (2,797; 96; 743), Ghana (44,118; 270; 42,581), Guinea (9,251; 59; 8,282), Guinea-Bissau (2,205; 34; 1,127), Liberia (1,298; 82; 832), Mali (2,736; 126; 2,055), Niger (1,175; 69; 1,085), Nigeria (53,477; 1,011; 41,017), Senegal (13,456; 282; 9,233), Sierra Leone (2,013; 70; 1,581), Togo (1,365; 27; 981)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).