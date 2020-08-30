Need a Birthday or Thank You Gift for Your Mother? New Book Honors All Mothers and Their Story-telling Genius

New Mother’s Day Book Released to Rescue Moms Going “Quarantine Crazy” While Stuck at Home with Kids & Husband Author's Portrait

Hysterical Tales Will Keep the Mothers in Your Family from Going Corona Quarantine Crazy with Knee-slapping Laughter

When people laugh hysterically they lose motor control and jiggle about like a bowl of Jello!” — Jake McGuire

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From sleepy bed-time stories to spookily-spun Halloween tales, your mother was probably a super story teller. Why not thank her with this delightful book just for mothers: Every Day of the Year is Mother's Day!

“My mother was a better storyteller than a cadre of Jesuits drinking Jameson,” says Jake McGuire, a Washington, D.C. photographer and writer. He credits the creation of his new book to his mother’s love of entertaining audiences even with jokes, which he says, are the ultimate in short stories.

“The fewer and more precise the words, the better they fill a recipient’s mind with imagery,” says McGuire who spent most of his career as a photographer. “Now, primarily as a writer, I paint pictures with words. If I can make someone double-over in knee-slapping laughter, I know I’ve filled their mind’s IMAX to the max!”

Why?

“I inherited my mother’s Irish story-telling gene,” he says, “so when the idea of a book about my mother popped up in my mind, I skipped over her local acclaim as an artist and went right to the tall tales.”

While McGuire’s book was initially meant for funny Mother’s Day entertainment, the ongoing Corona disaster has the book taking on a new, ‘corona crazy’ life, providing those knee-slapping moments for moms overwhelmed by home-bound husbands, underfoot kids, know-it-all in-laws, barking dogs, escaped guinea pigs, 24-hour TV coverage, and he says, remembering his own incorrigible childhood, “Little Johnny cascading toilet paper rolls down the stairs……Look, mom, Niagara Falls!”

“McGuire is edgy, nutty, romantic…nimble in his walk and talk…spreading mischievous wisdom around,” says fellow book author, poet and DC area Professor, Anita Nahal.

The book features dozens of McGuire’s childhood stories about his mother’s antics including one where his mom who loved to toy with a devout family on his street who only allowed their children to be biblical characters on Halloween.

“So, one Halloween, she sent my older sister Dorothy and my younger sister Mary dressed in scary black, grim-reaper-like costumes, along with me in a cardboard box painted white to the devout neighbor’s house to trick or treat. Can you guess which biblical characters those darling little McGuire children were?

“Glad you asked,” says McGuire, “My sisters were Sodom and Gomorrah, and I was a Pillar of Salt.”

This is my most popular book," says McGuire, "I get notes from all over the world, most saying, 'I love your mother!'"

Washington Post writer, Monica Hesse, who penned a lengthy feature on McGuire in August of 2010, wrote, “McGuire is looking like he should be holding a mint julep, or yachting or doing something else genteel. His face is aristocratic… his manner is intense.”

McGuire’s book is full of “an out-side-the-box-mother, raising-five-kids-inside-the-house” tales and anecdotes so it provides comic relief from the current corona disaster, says McGuire. It covers his childhood years where his mother was an artist by day, and a prankster who played tricks on their neighbors by night.

“She was a rebel who distrusted politicians, clergy and anyone wearing a robe–even on Halloween,” he says, “and–amazingly¬–she still surprises us with an occasional visit from the grave. Really, see page 55!”

And, McGuire has a straightforward pitch for home-bound moms:

“If you are going Corona crazy, It’s OK, to buy yourself a Mother’s gift,” says McGuire, “I’ve made it easy as my new book is a low-cost, $4.99 digital download!”

In addition to his lively Mother’s book, McGuire is finishing up his memoirs entitled, “Out of Line • The Adventures of a Wayward Photographer.” The book entails his wild travels in dozens of countries, and even grips readers with eye-opening details of how he got invited to drink tea with the Amir of Bahrain in his royal palace and came away with gifts of diamonds and gold!

McGuire says both his Book for Mothers and his memoirs are extremely visual making them ripe for motion pictures, and he even went as far as sending a pitch to George Clooney’s agent, on the outside chance Clooney might want to grab the film rights of his memoirs before some other Hollywood entity does.

He figures Clooney could both direct and star in it. “Clooney, of course, would make a better me, than me!” He says with a chuckle. “And, I don’t mind having a bit part in it, where I’m sitting next to Clooney at a venerable DC bar like the Old Ebbitt Grill giving him advice on taking photos.”

McGuire low-cost book for Mothers is available on Amazon ($4.99) for easy digital downloads and can even be purchased in quantities as gifts for friends and family stuck at home. (A print version is now available, too). For more details, visit’s McGuire’s website: www.dcjakemcguire.com

Or go directly to Amazon books at:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086WMXSC1

