Coronavirus - South Sudan: COVID-19 Update

Key Developments

A cumulative total of 2,437 detected cases, there are 1,173 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 1,217 (50%) recoveries and 47 deaths.

The Ministry of Health requested State governments to discontinue the locally imposed requirement for humanitarian personnel arriving from Juba to quarantine for an additional 14 days upon arrival into the state as this practice is inconsistent with the national COVID19 guidelines and policies. Per national COVID-19 guidelines for inter-state travel, humanitarians are required to complete only pre-travel testing and 14 days of quarantine in Juba.

The ongoing organized violence and current rainy season are posing challenges for the COVID-19 response in the middle of the country from Western Bahr el-Ghazal to Jonglei states. Inaccessibility related to insecurity, poor road conditions and flooding has made it difficult to adequately cover remote and hard to reach areas. Displacement due to insecurity and floods are also occurring, which is posing additional challenges amidst COVID-19 response.

