Coronavirus: UNICEF Ghana COVID-19 Situation Report

Situation in Numbers (as of 26 th August 2020)

43,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases 270 Deaths

Approximately 8.2 million Children affected by COVID-19 school closures

US$ 5.8 million funding required

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 26th August, Ghana remained the second most impacted country in the West and Central African region after Nigeria, ranking fifth in the number of cumulative cases in the WHO Africa region, following South Africa, Egypt, Morocca and Nigeria. The cumulative number of people confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Ghana now stands at 43,717. Active cases stand at 1,325, while the case fatality rate stands at 0.61 percent, with 270 deaths.

The regions most affected are Greater Accra (21,794 cumulative cases) and Ashanti (10,794 cumulative cases).

In his 15th address to the nation on Sunday 16th August, H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana continued to ease COVID-19 restrictions, removing the limit on the number of people that may attend conferences and workshops. President Akufo-Addo also indicated that airports may reopen for international passengers’ travel early September. The President of the Republic of Ghana instructed the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to provide one hot meal a day to final-year Junior High School students and staff.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

