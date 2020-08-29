Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 28 August
As of 1pm on 28 August, the Western Cape has 4382 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 104 711 confirmed cases and 96 479 recoveries.
|
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
|
104 711
|
Total recoveries
|
96479
|
Total deaths
|
3850
|
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
|
4382
|
Tests conducted
|
478048
|
Hospitalisations
|
834 with 157 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Western
|
9198
|
8540
|
Southern
|
9433
|
8676
|
Northern
|
6543
|
6142
|
Tygerberg
|
13051
|
12228
|
Eastern
|
9942
|
9176
|
Klipfontein
|
9021
|
8236
|
Mitchells Plain
|
8417
|
7854
|
Khayelitsha
|
8238
|
7706
|
Total
|
73873
|
68558
Sub-districts:
|
District
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Garden Route
|
Bitou
|
576
|
520
|
Garden Route
|
Knysna
|
1348
|
1235
|
Garden Route
|
George
|
3296
|
2990
|
Garden Route
|
Hessequa
|
268
|
242
|
Garden Route
|
Kannaland
|
110
|
105
|
Garden Route
|
Mossel Bay
|
2125
|
1879
|
Garden Route
|
Oudsthoorn
|
1137
|
814
|
Cape Winelands
|
Stellenbosch
|
1994
|
1851
|
Cape Winelands
|
Drakenstein
|
4207
|
3885
|
Cape Winelands
|
Breede Valley
|
3273
|
3003
|
Cape Winelands
|
Langeberg
|
1111
|
1011
|
Cape Winelands
|
Witzenberg
|
1505
|
1357
|
Overberg
|
Overstrand
|
1518
|
1443
|
Overberg
|
Cape Agulhas
|
266
|
239
|
Overberg
|
Swellendam
|
279
|
250
|
Overberg
|
Theewaterskloof
|
1139
|
1059
|
West Coast
|
Bergrivier
|
410
|
370
|
West Coast
|
Cederberg
|
158
|
142
|
West Coast
|
Matzikama
|
332
|
271
|
West Coast
|
Saldanha Bay Municipality
|
1337
|
1233
|
West Coast
|
Swartland
|
1478
|
1338
|
Central Karoo
|
Beaufort West
|
502
|
363
|
Central Karoo
|
Laingsburg
|
125
|
88
|
Central Karoo
|
Prince Albert
|
19
|
13
Unallocated: 2325 (2220 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 9 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3850. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Business safety:
Over the past week, we have seen a number of businesses and sectors reopen for trade following a long lockdown period. It is important that businesses be allowed to reopen so that we can start the process of economic recovery so that we can save jobs and avoid the second, unemployment pandemic.
This must however be done safely. COVID-19 has not disappeared from the Western Cape and we still need to practice extreme care and caution to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Earlier on in the pandemic, the Western Cape Department of Health, together with the Department of Economic Opportunities drew up a series of safety guidelines for a number of sectors. These guidelines provide detailed information on how to minimise the risk of infection. I encourage businesses, even those who have been allowed to operate for a while to read these guidelines to see if there may be additional safety measures they can put in place. The guidelines are available here: https://bit.ly/31BWWBi.
Members of the public who believe that a business is not compliant with the safety standards, can report them by filling out this form: https://bit.ly/31BAsQT.
It is also vital that wherever we are, we continue to abide by the golden rules of hygiene. This includes regular and thorough hand-washing with either soap and water, or with an alcohol based hand sanitizer. Always wear a mask when you leave home, and ensure that you keep a distance of 1.5m between yourself and any other person. Always sneeze or cough into your elbow or into a tissue which you can discard.
It is also important that if you do not feel well, and if you are displaying symptoms, to stay home and to isolate yourself. If you fall into one of the high risk groups, it is important to get tested early if you are displaying symptoms.
The people of this province have done a phenomenal job in flattening the curve and I thank each and every one of you for taking this seriously. It is important that we do not fall back into old habits because we think that COVID-19 is no longer a risk and must continue to do everything we can to reduce the number of infections in our communities.
Issued by: Western Cape Provincial GovernmentDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.