Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 28 August

As of 1pm on 28 August, the Western Cape has 4382 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 104 711 confirmed cases and 96 479 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 104 711 Total recoveries 96479 Total deaths 3850 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 4382 Tests conducted 478048 Hospitalisations 834 with 157 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 9198 8540 Southern 9433 8676 Northern 6543 6142 Tygerberg 13051 12228 Eastern 9942 9176 Klipfontein 9021 8236 Mitchells Plain 8417 7854 Khayelitsha 8238 7706 Total 73873 68558

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 576 520 Garden Route Knysna 1348 1235 Garden Route George 3296 2990 Garden Route Hessequa 268 242 Garden Route Kannaland 110 105 Garden Route Mossel Bay 2125 1879 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 1137 814 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1994 1851 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4207 3885 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3273 3003 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1111 1011 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1505 1357 Overberg Overstrand 1518 1443 Overberg Cape Agulhas 266 239 Overberg Swellendam 279 250 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1139 1059 West Coast Bergrivier 410 370 West Coast Cederberg 158 142 West Coast Matzikama 332 271 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1337 1233 West Coast Swartland 1478 1338 Central Karoo Beaufort West 502 363 Central Karoo Laingsburg 125 88 Central Karoo Prince Albert 19 13

Unallocated: 2325 (2220 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 9 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3850. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Business safety:

Over the past week, we have seen a number of businesses and sectors reopen for trade following a long lockdown period. It is important that businesses be allowed to reopen so that we can start the process of economic recovery so that we can save jobs and avoid the second, unemployment pandemic.

This must however be done safely. COVID-19 has not disappeared from the Western Cape and we still need to practice extreme care and caution to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Earlier on in the pandemic, the Western Cape Department of Health, together with the Department of Economic Opportunities drew up a series of safety guidelines for a number of sectors. These guidelines provide detailed information on how to minimise the risk of infection. I encourage businesses, even those who have been allowed to operate for a while to read these guidelines to see if there may be additional safety measures they can put in place. The guidelines are available here: https://bit.ly/31BWWBi.

Members of the public who believe that a business is not compliant with the safety standards, can report them by filling out this form: https://bit.ly/31BAsQT.

It is also vital that wherever we are, we continue to abide by the golden rules of hygiene. This includes regular and thorough hand-washing with either soap and water, or with an alcohol based hand sanitizer. Always wear a mask when you leave home, and ensure that you keep a distance of 1.5m between yourself and any other person. Always sneeze or cough into your elbow or into a tissue which you can discard.

It is also important that if you do not feel well, and if you are displaying symptoms, to stay home and to isolate yourself. If you fall into one of the high risk groups, it is important to get tested early if you are displaying symptoms.

The people of this province have done a phenomenal job in flattening the curve and I thank each and every one of you for taking this seriously. It is important that we do not fall back into old habits because we think that COVID-19 is no longer a risk and must continue to do everything we can to reduce the number of infections in our communities.

