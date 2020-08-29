Global Flexible Display Market To Reach USD 84.4 Billion By 2028

The global flexible display market size was estimated to be USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 84.4 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period from 2020-2028. Increasing demand for smart electronic devices, mobile phones, and tablets is the contributing factor for the growth of the flexible display market.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flexible display market size was estimated to be USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 84.4 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period from 2020-2028. Increasing demand for smart electronic devices, mobile phones, and tablets is the contributing factor for the growth of the flexible display market.

Flexible displays are flexible in nature, contrary to the traditional displays used in most electronic devices. These displays are replacing flat pieces of glass or plastics in computer monitors, televisions, and mobile phones. They are durable as compared to traditional displays. They have better impact resistance and can also be bent. Currently, most companies are working on curved display technology, while several companies have already launched electronic products with flexible displays.

Some of the advantages of flexible display to that of flat display are:

More flexibility compared to flat display

Better Durability

Lightweight and superior performance benefits

Superior dimension benefits





Global Flexible Display Market, by Type:

Based on type, the flexible display market has been segmented into OLED, LCD, LED, and EPD. OLED is the dominant flexible display type used in the market due to its higher energy efficiency. OLEDs have very small form factor and hence, are easy to manufacture as individual pixel. OLED is gaining popularity due to its better image quality, simple design, and flexibility.

Global Flexible Display Market, by Substrate Material:

Based on the substrate material, the flexible display market has been segmented into glass, plastic, and others. Plastic accounted for the largest share and is expected to register the highest growth due to the paradigm shift from glass substrate to plastic substrate. Plastic substrate offers lighter weight, robustness, and flexibility in terms of size and design.

Global Flexible Display Market, by Application:

Based on application, the flexible display market has been segmented into smartphones & tablets, smart wearables, televisions & digital signage systems, personal computers & laptops, monitors, vehicle & public transport, smart home appliances, and others. The smartphones & tablets segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated remain the largest till the forecast period.

Global Flexible Display Market, by Region:

Based on region, the global flexible display market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific dominated the global flexible display market in 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Key display manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, AUO, and E Ink Holdings have manufacturing bases in the region. It is the largest market for smartphone, tablet, television, and other electronic products. Moreover, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are the leading flexible and traditional display manufacturing countries globally.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Flexible Display Market:

The QMI research team has been constantly monitoring the COVID-19 impact on the flexible display market across regions and countries. The imposition of lockdowns in major countries across the globe has caused huge economic loss in terms of spending powers, job loss, closing down of many manufacturing segments, and weak market demand for various products and services across different flexible display applications.

Weak electronic equipment demand and poor vehicle demand have impacted the flexible display demand, mainly in Asia Pacific and Europe regions. But it is anticipated that the demand for mobile phones, consumer electronics, and vehicles will surge in the coming years. All the recent and future developments associated with COVID-19 are considered while analysing market trends and making forecast in this study.

Some Major Findings of The Global Flexible Display Market Report Include:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis along with the country specific market analysis up to 25 countries

In-depth global flexible display market analysis by type, substrate material, application and regions with analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Major players operating in global flexible display market include LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Innolux Corporation, Sharp Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Royole, Japan Display Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players along with their major investments in last five years

Micro, Macro analysis factor analysis across the regions along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, guidelines, and regulations that are prevailing in the global flexible display market.

In-depth Porter’s and value chain analysis of the market.





Flexible Display Market, By Type (OLED, LCD, LED, and EPD), By Substrate (Glass, Plastic, and Others), By Application (Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Wearables, Televisions & Digital Signage Systems, Personal Computers & Laptops, Monitors, Vehicle & Public Transport, Smart Home Appliances, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

