Coronavirus - Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (28 August 2020)

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 178 new cases out of 1,224 tests, 1 death (MHSRIP) and 105 recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,779 including 283 deaths and 10,945 recoveries.
