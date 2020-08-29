Get Ready To Meet CONTRA $ATURN, Central Florida’s HOTTEST New Record Producer
There’s MAD hype surrounding up-and-coming record producer Contra $aturn, who co-owns Florida’s top rated 5-star recording studio — and for good reasonORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From viral rapper and singer-songwriter JayDaYoungan(2.4m followers) to emerging hip-hop artist Tonii Boii, Contra $aturn has produced records for a HUGE number of superstars on the come-up — and the sought-after producer is showing no signs of slowing down.
As an ASCAP certified artist and record producer, Contra $aturn (real name Ke’shawn James) has produced, mixed and mastered for 100+ different artists, both signed and independent, racking up over 500,000 online streams and counting across various music projects. Other verified artists in $aturn’s portfolio include Loose Kannon Takeoff, Y&R Mookey, Tyte, and Lil JB.
Contra $aturn is co-owner of Florida’s top rated recording studio, The Palace Recording Studio, which is based in Orange City. With 5-star reviews across the board, their repeat clients — like Grammy Award-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage, famous beat producer Jetsonmade (Lil Wayne, Future, Da Baby) and Arc Angel — come back over and again for the studio’s “killer vibe”, proving that $aturn’s team know EXACTLY how to blend an artist’s creativity and potential with premium production finesse to make their record a certified HIT.
In 2019, $aturn hosted the ‘343 Summer Fete’ — the FIRST EVER hip-hop music festival to take place in Orange City — which showcased 25 different artists and had over 500 attendees. Several years prior, he hosted a music showcase for well-known hip-hop artists Hi-Rez and Emilio Rojas.
Also a rap and hip-hop artist, the multi-talented producer previously won a number of music contests, including 2015’s Central Florida’s Got Talent and the 95th edition of Sellassie’s Rap Contest in Los Angeles, and was featured on radio, news and media outlets, including the famous rap blog ‘UGHH’ alongside Trippie Reid.
Right now, the Florida producer is focused on using his creativity and production skills to elevate other artists — and $aturn is high in demand.
