Officers investigating shot and wasted 4x4 white-tailed deer off Harrisburg Road near Kamiah

Conservation officers are investigating a case regarding a shot and wasted mature 4x4 whitetail buck found on August 18. The deer was likely shot the evening of August 17 off Harrisburg Road near Kamiah. Officer Lucas Swanson and other area officers have gathered reports of several other illegally taken elk and deer across the region. Swanson says the number of wasted or poached animals seem to be up this spring. If you have any information on this incident or any other poaching activity, contact the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Idaho Fish and Game has 78 conservation officers in the whole state. With over 83,000 sq. miles to cover, officers cannot be everywhere at once.

Citizens Against Poaching strongly supports the efforts made by conservation officers and to have more eyes helping report crimes, CAP created the 1800 call number for concerned citizens to make the call. Information is then relayed to the conservation officer for the area in which the reported incident occurred.

You can make a difference. Idaho's wildlife belongs to all of us. Preserve Idaho's hunting and fishing heritage- -prevent poaching. Make the call today.