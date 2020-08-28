Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,013 in the last 365 days.

Construction work on Elk Creek Reservoir dam near Elk River begins today

Idaho Fish and Game encourages anyone visiting Elk Creek Reservoir to stay clear of the construction area while improvements and repairs are being made to the dam. Construction work will begin Friday, August 28. At this time, it is unclear as to how long the construction work will take place. All other main reservoir access points will continue to be open to the public and fishing, boating and other recreation activities are still allowed. Contact the Clearwater Regional office for more information (208) 799-5010. 

You just read:

Construction work on Elk Creek Reservoir dam near Elk River begins today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.