Construction work on Elk Creek Reservoir dam near Elk River begins today

Idaho Fish and Game encourages anyone visiting Elk Creek Reservoir to stay clear of the construction area while improvements and repairs are being made to the dam. Construction work will begin Friday, August 28. At this time, it is unclear as to how long the construction work will take place. All other main reservoir access points will continue to be open to the public and fishing, boating and other recreation activities are still allowed. Contact the Clearwater Regional office for more information (208) 799-5010.