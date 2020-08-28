Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Federal Approval For SNAP Benefit Replacements Due to Hurricane Laura

August 28, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply over the phone for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to Hurricane Laura. Applications can be submitted by calling 2-1-1.

"I thank our federal partners for swiftly approving this request and for their ongoing collaboration as we help our communities rebuild following Hurricane Laura," said Governor Abbott. "These SNAP benefit replacements will help Texans continue to provide nutritious meals for their families in the wake of this storm."

"Replacing these benefits will allow families to focus on recovering from Hurricane Laura by ensuring replacement of food lost as a result of the storm," said Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner.

SNAP recipients need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments that were provided in response to COVID-19.

To allow people to continue social distancing, SNAP clients can stay home and request their replacement food benefits by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option 2. Alternately, recipients can download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits) on the HHSC website. To limit exposure to COVID-19, recipients are encouraged to mail or fax the completed form to HHSC instead of visiting their local offices. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839. For more information, please visit hhs.texas.gov.

For other help related to Hurricane Laura, Texans can dial 2-1-1 and select option 5.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 and select option 1.