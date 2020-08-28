Resverlogix Provides Update Regarding Extension of its Filing Calendar

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announces that, further to its July 28, 2020 press release , it continues to rely on blanket exemptions issued by provincial securities commissions due to the COVID-19 outbreak that permit the Company to extend the filing deadline of its annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2020 and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for a period of up to 45 days.



The Company continues to rely on the exemptive relief to extend the date of filing of its annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2020, related MD&A and annual information form pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). Resverlogix continues to expect that it will file the Annual Filings on or before September 11, 2020.

Consequently, the Company also announces that it anticipates a delay in the filing of its interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three months ended July 31, 2020. The Company does not expect to file its interim financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2020 and related MD&A (collectively, the "Interim Filings") by the regular filing deadline of September 14, 2020. The Company’s personnel are working diligently to complete the Interim Filings but, due to the interruption to the Company’s financial reporting activities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting delay in completing the Annual Filings, the Company currently expects to file the Interim Filings on or about October 5, 2020.

The Company is in the process of making an application to the Alberta Securities Commission, as its principal regulator, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") requesting that a management cease trade order ("MCTO") be imposed in respect of the late filing of the Interim Filings. The issuance of a MCTO would not generally affect the ability of persons who are not officers or directors of the Company to trade in the Company’s securities. If the MCTO is granted, the MCTO will prohibit the chief executive officer, the chief financial officer, and possibly the directors or other officers of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Interim Filings are not filed. There is no guarantee that a MCTO will be granted.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases so long as it remains in default of filing the Interim Filings.

Resverlogix also confirms there have been no undisclosed material business developments, since its most recent news release on July 28, 2020 regarding the status of its continuous disclosure filings, that have not been otherwise disclosed by Resverlogix by way of news release.

