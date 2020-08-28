Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TV Palanca shifts to State ownership

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 28 - The ownership of privately-run media organisations TV Palanca, Rádio Global and Agência de Produção de Programas de Aúdio e Visual has been transferred to the Angolan State. ,

The information is contained in a note released Friday in Luanda by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

According to the source, PGR’s National Assets Retrieval Service has formally handed the firm Interactive Empreendimentos Multimédia Lda, of which the above-mentioned media organisations are a part, to the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication.

The note further states that the three media organs have shifted to State ownership as they were established with public funds.

The whole asset includes the premises, equipment, vehicles and full-time and part-time workers, the note also reads.

The move is part of President João Lourenço’s action against corruption.

In January 2019, President João Lourenço set up a task force assigned to retrieve privately-run assets established with State funds.

