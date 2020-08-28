Integrity Fleet Services Inc. Opens New location in Conroe, TX
Integrity Fleet Services Inc. Provides 24 Hour Emergency Service As Well As Preventive Maintenance and UpkeepCONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Downtime costs a fleet an average of $448 to $760 a day per vehicle, according to Vehicle Service Pros, which publishes several fleet and distribution industry magazines. To help fleet owners keep vehicles up and running, Integrity Fleet Services Inc. has opened a new location in Conroe, TX. The Houston-based company provides a full range of repair and maintenance services for commercial fleets in Greater Houston, Midland/Odessa, and Louisiana. The company's technicians also offer mobile service as requested.
"We are excited to open another location to serve Greater Houston," said Ashley Sowell, Integrity Fleet Services Inc. president. "We look forward to providing our high-quality maintenance and repair services to keep America moving safely," she said.
Through its new location, Integrity Fleet Services Inc. will provide 24/7 mobile repair for emergency breakdowns, computer diagnostics, air conditioning check, recharge and recovery, onsite welding, tire services, and preventative and fleet maintenance. Integrity Fleet Services Inc. also will provide dedicated services onsite, give estimates for significant damages or repairs, and provide maintenance tracking.
"Keeping track of and doing preventative maintenance is critical because you can avoid breakdowns and more expensive repairs later," says Sowell. "Because ongoing maintenance is so important, Integrity Fleet Services Inc. offers loyalty and long-term savings to make maintenance even more economical for you."
Integrity Fleet Services Inc. is dedicated to helping its clients comply with Department of Transportation regulations while reducing fleet costs. Integrity Fleet Services Inc. was founded in May 2019. Its highly skilled team of technicians has more than 50 years of combined experience. Integrity Fleet Services Inc. offers fully equipped service trucks and dedicated inspector units. It also provides open billing, which means no contracts to sign.
"We pride ourselves in our belief to help others, do what's right, and, of course, our integrity," says Sowell.
Integrity Fleet Services Inc. offers the following specific services.
DOT/FHWA annual inspections
Lube/Oil/Filter service
Brake and air system diagnosis and repair
ABS System diagnosis and repair
Suspension repair
Electrical system diagnosis and repair
Trailer bodywork – Panel patches and replacement
Trailer rail repair and replacement
Roof repairs and total replacement
Roll door and swing door repair and replacement
Trailer interior repair, scuff liner, ply-liner, and cargo control
Liftgate maintenance and repair
Floor repairs – wood, aluminum and composite
Curtain Vans and Tautliner repairs
Flatbed repairs
Maintenance and repairs on all types of equipment from trucks, trailers, and forklifts to yard mules
And much, much more
