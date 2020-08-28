Mount Pleasant Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – August 28, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of James D. Anthony, 63, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Anthony. Investigators state Anthony possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Anthony was arrested on August 27, 2020. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.