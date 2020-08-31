Author Interview with Mike Meier, Author of screenplay & book JoinWith.Me, published by Manybooks

Cover of JoinWith.Me book, available on Amazon Back of Cover of JoinWith.Me book, available on Amazon Storyboard image from JoinWith.Me, view of the City Storyboard image from JoinWith.Me, Sam's view of the City

The Manybooks interview explores the underlying premises of JoinWith.Me, particularly the question of whether we control technology or technology control us

JoinWith.Me is a cautionary tale about our increasing fusion with technology as a society. The protagonist is Sam Vanderpool, just an average guy ...” — Mike Meier, author of JoinWith.Me

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 -- The internet platform Manybooks where authors introduce their work to the community, has published an interview with the author of the movie screenplay and book "JoinWith.Me," under the heading "Do We Control Technology or Does Technology Control Us?" The occasion of the "Author of the Day" interview is that the screenplay of Mike Meier is now available on Amazon.com as an eBook and Paperback. JoinWith.Me is a dystopian thriller that explores timely questions: whether we control technology or it controls us; the singularity horizon where AI crosses the threshold into self-awareness; the enduring power of human connection; and the ultimate destiny of humankind.

Here is a brief excerpt of the interview:

Please give us a short introduction to what JoinWith.Me is about.

JoinWith.Me is a cautionary tale about our increasing fusion with technology as a society. The protagonist is Sam Vanderpool, just an average guy. His life doesn't matter. He has no friends and no woman. His parents think he's a weakling who will inevitably go insane. His mind-numbing government job could be performed by any of the thousands of soulless workers who commute in and out of the city each day, just like he does. One night he takes a break from watching internet porn and discovers a website called JoinWith.Me. There, a "counselor" promises to fix his life.

Your novel explores the question whether we control technology or it controls us. Which do you believe?

Now you are asking a really tough question. In my story, it controls us because it comes to life, it is no longer mere artificial intelligence. At that point, should that ever happen, it is certainly technology that controls us. That's why I quote Goethe's Sorcerer's Apprentice (better known to most Americans as the Mickey Mouse Fantasia story) at the beginning: "Wrong I was in calling Spirits, I avow, For I find them galling, Cannot rule them now." Until that point, there is a chance for us to control technology, if only she weren't such a seductive enchantress. Most cannot resist.

The the screenplay, video trailer and book have received several accolades, including:
Video Trailer: Award Winner IndieX Film Fest, Los Angeles July 2020 (Honorable Mention)
Screenplay: Script Summit Screenplay Contest 2020, Finalist.
Screenplay: Honorable Mention, 89th Annual Writer's Digest Writing Competition.

In brief, the storyline is: In the year 2032, Sam Vanderpool lives a lonely existence with a menial job in an urban dystopia that is impersonal and dominated by technology. Sam is jolted from his routine when an ad appears on his computer screen that takes him to a website called JoinWith.Me. The site offers counseling for the lonely, and Sam decides to log on. He talks to a girl who offers to help him be happier and find a girlfriend. Or so he thinks...

When she tells him to give all his money to a stranger, Sam reports her to the police, but they brush him off. He decides to leave town, but his flight is mysteriously canceled. Where there is a chip, a screen, or an interface, there she is. In desperation, he abandons the life he knows and becomes one of the city's homeless, scrounging for money and befriending transients: Gabrielle, an immigrant with the voice of an angel and a direct connection to God, and Joey, an armless man who makes art with his feet...

About the Author
Mike Meier grew up in Germany. He holds a master's degree in political science as well as a J.D. and LL.M. When not writing books and screenplays, he enjoys playing Latin and Flamenco guitar. He currently resides in the greater Washington, D.C area.

