How to Safely Experience Arts & Culture in The Palm Beaches this Summer

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With health and safety top of mind for everyone during the pandemic, cultural destinations in The Palm Beaches are following all necessary protocols to ensure guests feel comfortable and at ease. Many of the area’s cultural institutions are now open with new hours of operation and social distancing guidelines in place. This allows guests to experience the arts while maintaining proper safety precautions. Palm Beach County also has a local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places – indoors or outdoors – wherever social distancing isn’t possible.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s cultural partners offer many opportunities for guests to enjoy unique art exhibits, stroll through beautiful botanical gardens and learn about Florida’s wildlife. These institutions are adhering to CDC guidelines, Palm Beach County's mask mandate, and implementing new protocols for guest safety. Below is a sampling of institutions that are currently open, as well as their safety guidelines. For a full list of organizations that are currently open to the public, please see here.

Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton) is open with social distancing guidelines in all galleries and during check-in. Masks are required. The new exhibits are listed here and include Edward Steichen: In Exaltation of Flowers through January 3, 2021; Eye to I: Self Portraits from the National Portrait Gallery through September 20 and more.

Flagler Museum (Palm Beach) is open with new protocols and a one-way, fixed route. Masks are required at all times. The exhibition has been extended for visitors.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno Beach) is open with limited capacity, social distancing, extra hand sanitizer stations and amplified health and safety policies. Guests can learn about ocean conservation, enjoy educational programs and see rehabilitating sea turtle patients up close.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach) is open with limited capacity and social distancing guidelines in place. Take a relaxing stroll through Morikami's distinct gardens, inspired by significant Japanese gardens and designed to be a living exhibit as an extension of the museum.

Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach) is open with limited hours and social distancing in place. See some of Florida's native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees and more at this hidden gem, which is the oldest and largest public garden in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach Zoo (West Palm Beach) is open with limited capacity to allow for social distancing and a one-way path designated throughout the Zoo. There are also hand sanitizer stations throughout and guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Take a walk around the Zoo to learn about animal conservation and much more!

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach) is open with social distancing and hand sanitizing protocols in place. All guests and staff are required to wear masks inside the building. The new Cox Amphitheater is open and features daily live presentations including liquid nitrogen shows, trivia and more.

For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and a full list of virtual and in-person events, please visit events.palmbeachculture.com.

About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

