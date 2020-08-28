MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Standard Commercial Fishing License Eligibility Board to meet

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Standard Commercial Fishing License Eligibility Board will meet by teleconference at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20.

The public may listen to the meeting through a conference call line by dialing 704-342-9998.

To avoid disrupting the meeting, members of the public are asked to mute themselves and not announce their names when they call. The board will consider applications that are deemed complete and were submitted by Sept. 30.

The board meets two to three times a year to consider license applications. For directions on applying for a commercial fishing license, go to http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/commercial-fishing-license-information and click on the Eligibility Pool Application link.

For more information on the meeting, contact division License Eligibility Clerk Ann Bordeaux-Nixon at 910-796-7261 or Ann.Bordeaux-Nixon@ncdenr.gov.

WHO: Standard Commercial Fishing License Eligibility Board WHAT: Teleconference Meeting to Consider License Applications WHEN: Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. WHERE: Call in to 704-342-9998

