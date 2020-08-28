Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Requests Federal Disaster Assistance for Hidalgo County Following Hurricane Hanna

August 28, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) asking the agency to declare Hidalgo County a disaster area following the impact of Hurricane Hanna in July. The Hurricane affected many homes and businesses, creating an economic emergency for the residents of the county. 

The Governor is asking the SBA to make long-term, low-interest-rate physical disaster home and business loans and economic injury disaster loans available to citizens and businesses affected by the disaster. If granted, these loans will be made available to affected citizens who qualify in Hidalgo County.

"The State of Texas is working alongside communities in Hidalgo County to ensure they have the resources they need to rebuild," said Governor Abbott. "I ask that the SBA quickly grant this request so that Texans in Hidalgo County can continue in their recovery efforts." 

Read the Governor's letter.

