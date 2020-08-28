Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vstock Transfer to Sponsor The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Vstock Transfer, a leading transfer agent and registrar firm that services private issuers, IPOs and Regulation A transactions, today announced its participation as a Silver sponsor of The LD 500 virtual institutional investor conference, being held Sept. 1-4, 2020.

“LD Micro has done it again. They recognize that the small-cap industry looks forward to this event each year. With over 350 companies and more than 20,000 attendees, we are eager to experience the new virtual format of the event,” commented Seth Farbman, chairman of Vstock Transfer. “We hope to meet and learn about new issuers, but also look forward to hearing from approximately 40 of our existing clients presenting online this year.”

For additional information about Vstock Transfer, call (212) 828-8436 or email info@vstocktransfer.com

About Vstock Transfer

Vstock Transfer is an SEC-registered stock transfer firm serving private companies, IPOs and issuers listed on NYSE American, NASDAQ and OTC Markets. Vstock Transfer is owned and managed by attorneys and a team of professionals who have spent their careers working with issuers on all aspects of initial public offerings, follow-on public offerings, private placements, Reg A, proxy solicitations, DTC eligibility, SPACs, reverse mergers and stock transfers.

SOURCE VStock Transfer, LLC

Vstock Transfer, LLC
Seth Farbman
seth@vstocktransfer.com

Wire Service Contact
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com

