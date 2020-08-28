Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q3 Dividend of $0.17 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a third quarter 2020 dividend of $0.17 per share payable on September 30, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2020.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates forty-one banking locations.

Contact: Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations
Telephone: (304) 530-0526
Email: tely@summitfgi.com

