DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wirecard AG and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of investors that purchased Wirecard AG (Other OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) securities between August 17, 2015 and June 24, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 8, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On June 18, 2020, Wirecard announced that it would delay publication of its annual and consolidated financial statements for 2019 and revealed that about €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) in cash had gone missing. The Company also warned that loans up to €2 billion could be terminated. Additionally, the Company stated that Ernst & Young, the Company’s auditor, was unable to confirm the location of the cash in certain trust accounts and there was evidence that “spurious balance confirmations” had been provided.

Following the Company’s announcement, Wirecard’s American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) fell $38.30 per ADR, or 65.47%, to close at $20.20 per ADR on June 18, 2020.

Then, on June 23, 2020, multiple news outlets reported that former Wirecard Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun was arrested in Germany on suspicion of having inflated the Company's balance sheet and sales.

Wirecard’s ADR price has fallen over 75% following these revelations.

The complaint, filed on July 7, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants, including the Company’s auditor, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wirecard overstated its cash balances during the Class Period, falsely claiming €1.9 billion of cash in a trust account that was missing; (2) Wirecard overstated its financial results, including revenue and EBITDA; (3) Wirecard did not have adequate risk management or countermeasures; (4) Wirecard’s auditor failed to audit the Company in accordance with applicable auditing principles; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Wirecard’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

