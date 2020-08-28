Gravis Develops and Launches a 320 Character P2P Texting Platform For 2020 Political Campaigns

Gravis Marketing

WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly launched Gravis peer-to-peer texting platform makes reaching out to voters easier than ever with a simple solution for direct communication between campaign workers and the voting public. Strategically organizing a get-out-the-vote campaign requires a significant amount of planning and communication from the campaign, and peer-to-peer texting makes it easier to directly reach your targeted audience with the real-time messaging that you need to give your base the information they need to take action.

The new Gravis P2P texting platform features a 320 character peer-to-peer texting capability, giving your campaign the space necessary to send out single messages that are packed with as much information as possible.

Having real people texting real people matters in today’s campaigns. While there are plenty of campaigns that utilize bots to get out messages and imitate communication, those who are interested in helping the campaign are not going to fall for those tricks. To mobilize your base you need genuine connection and communication between those who are organizing and those who can get out and do the work, and peer to peer texting platforms helps to preserve privacy while encouraging direct communication between campaign workers.

The Gravis P2P messaging service makes it simple to set up a streamlined two-way communication between your campaign and the public, giving people the option to reply to text messages and ask questions to help mobilize your base. This means that there are real people who are sending real messages to other real people, using real phone numbers that are generated on the spot to prevent personal information from being shared unwillingly. This level of personal communication is likely to help your audience engage, rather than dismissing messages as spam and sending them to the trash. With the Gravis peer-to-peer texting platform, you can feel confident that your base is getting reached, that your organizers are getting support and that your campaign is getting the publicity it needs to move forward.

About Gravis Marketing

Gravis Marketing is a 10-year-old company with an A+ rating with the BBB. Gravis is a full-service political advertising company specializing in public opinion polls and P2P texting. For further information or comment Gravis Marketing 920 Belle Ave Suite 1330 winter Springs Florida 32708 Contact Doug Kaplan 800-371-3229 or via direct email doug@gravismarketing.com