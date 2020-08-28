Celebrate and Support Black-led and Black-benefitting Organizations on 8/28

Equal Opportunity Schools

SEATTLE, WA, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle, WA - Today, Equal Opportunity Schools, a Seattle-based national nonprofit announced they are celebrating #Give828, the national day of giving focused specifically on supporting black-led and black-benefitting organizations.

#Give828 isn’t like other fundraising campaigns. This day takes place during Black Philanthropy Month and commemorates multiple important historical landmarks in black American’s march toward freedom:

-August 28, 1955: 14-year-old Emmett Till was brutally murdered by three white men, which became a “flashpoint in the civil rights movement.”

-August 28, 1963: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech in Washington, D.C.

-August 28, 2005: Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana. The storm, which devastated New Orleans, inordinately impacted many of the city’s black residents.

-August 28, 2008: Then-Senator Barack Obama accepted the Democratic nomination for president, becoming the first black man to ever win the nomination and bid for the presidency.

#Give828 2020 comes at a critical time. The disproportionate deaths in black communities from COVID-19 and the recent killings of unarmed black people that have sparked waves of protests illustrate the critical need for resources in black communities. Equal Opportunity Schools is on the ground every day, ensuring our schools are providing equitable access and opportunity to rigorous high school courses for black students.

Which is why we need your support to continue the work.

Support Equal Opportunity Schools August 28, 2020 to help ensure that black students have equitable access and opportunity to the rigorous high school courses they deserve. EOS does this through an innovative and collaborative partnership delivering long-lasting and data-driven insights. This unique approach is driven by dedicated Partnership Directors engaged with school site champions to surface and remove inequalities, barriers, and systemic racism.

Supporting our #Give828 campaign just takes two steps: 1) Donate to us on August 28 https://www.give828.org/story/Eos 2) Share your support and equity story by tweeting us @EqualOppSchools #EquityEducationNow.

About Equal Opportunity Schools (eoschools.org)

Equal Opportunity Schools is a national organization serving school districts of all sizes. We are here to help better serve students of color and low-income students and improve the accessibility of advanced learning classes. We provide tools such as a gaps chart analysis; equity pathways reports; beginning- and end-of-year student/administrator surveys; best practices from more than 650 schools in 210+ districts across 33 states; and support to make equity and improved access to rigorous courses a district priority.

