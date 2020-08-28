Jonathan Weiss Gives Career Advice in Two Feature Interviews
In two recent interviews, Jonathan Weiss shared what he has learned throughout his career as a real estate investorGREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Weiss was recently featured in two exclusive interviews with Thrive Global and Kivo Daily. He shared insights he has learned throughout his career as a real estate investor and spoke about the importance of staying motivated and always focusing on your goals.
Born and raised in New York City, Jonathan Weiss is a real estate professional and investor residing in Connecticut. He has been involved in the real estate industry for six years.
In his interview with Thrive Global, Jonathan Weiss explained that he decided to focus on the real estate industry because he loves architecture and design and he likes the fact that real estate is a tangible thing to invest in. He also believes that the real estate industry is highly stable, as it is critical to the American economy and isn’t going anywhere and people will always need a place to live.
Mr. Weiss also offered some advice for others.
“Be mindful and stay in the moment. Enjoy the journey. Life is very fragile,” said Jonathan Weiss.
In the interview with Kivo Daily, Mr. Weiss shared one thing he did at the beginning of his career that he would change if he could. He said that he would have taken more risks early on rather than being overcome by the fear of making a mistake.
Further, he shared how he maintains a healthy work-life balance.
“I value the time I have with my friends and family and taking care of my health. To me, these things are more important than work,” said Jonathan Weiss.
“I take pride in enjoying what I do so then it does not feel like work all the time. I make sure to prioritize my health, my relationships, and having a social life. Life is too short. Your best memories come from your relationships, not from work achievements.”
About Jonathan Weiss
Born in New York City, Jonathan Weiss is a real estate investment professional finishing up his Master’s program in real estate finance. He grew up playing sports, mostly baseball, and was recruited by many colleges across the U.S. During his freshman year, he played baseball for Boston College and Tulane the following three years before completing his studies at Cornell. Mr. Weiss has been involved in real estate for the past six years and he is currently seeking real estate investment opportunities.
Jonathan Weiss
Real Estate Investment Professional
"..."
email us here