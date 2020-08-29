Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Creates Mobile Photography Studio
Christian Purdie and his team have created a mobile photography studio to bring studio-quality lighting to their clients, homes, offices, or home offices.
I believe that photography is as much science as it is art. Sin City local. Traveled the world and I’m still trying to find some pirates so I can check off swashbuckling from my bucket list. ”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Purdie Photography and his team have created a mobile photography studio to bring studio-quality lighting to their clients, homes, offices, or home offices. For years Christian Purdie and his team have been offering onsight services such as editing for corporate events so companies can share professional quality images in real-time as the event is happening. The days of waiting after the event for companies to get edited photographs of the event are gone. With Christian’s “Share as We Shoot” program companies are sharing professional shot and edited photographs minutes from the time the photo is taken. Christian Purdie Photography is now offering the same services to individuals including his wireless studio lighting to allow individuals and small companies to take advantage of professional quality photography with the convenience of not having to leave their place of business.
— Christian Purdie
The Las Vegas headshot photographer market is becoming more competitive and as a photographer, Christian has been able to utilize the latest technologies, with editing, cameras, and now wireless lighting. CPP’s mobile studio doesn’t take up that much space, clients can choose background colors or go with a more natural ambient style of headshot. Now that more people are working remotely it’s important to have a clean and professional headshot.
With more than 20 years of experience as a Las Vegas portrait photographer, CPP offers either traditional style family portraits or modern family portraits. Clients can choose any location of their choice and have studio-quality lighting brought to them even if the location is outside. Families work with Christian year after year for their family portraits.
If you have a small event at your home or large corporate event. Las Vegas event photographer Christian and his team have you covered. They bring the same quality, professionalism, and speed of editing to every job that they take on. Onsight editing, wireless lighting, and a huge amount of experience is brought to every client’s job.
