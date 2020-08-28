Governor evicts PRC from their offices during COVID crisis

Santa Fe, NM – House Republican Leadership recently questioned the Lujan Grisham administration about their forced eviction of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC), and why the relocation of the PRC has not been resolved.

In March 2020, following the Governor’s attempted takeover to control the PRC (HB 11), the Lujan Grisham administration gave notice that the PRC would need to vacate their offices, located in the historic PERA office building. The Governor’s administration did not provide alternative locations, and additionally the forced government shutdown impeded the PRC finding a new office location. In the meantime, the PRC has been forced to work remotely, without an office location that they can return to. The state’s Government Services Division has changed the locks on the office and not provided access to PRC employees for equipment or other business needs.

House Republican Leaders blasted the Governor in their letter: “We are writing to express our frustration with your administration’s unwillingness or inability to locate appropriate office space for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC). The failure to provide this constitutionally established entity with a proper location to conduct its statutory responsibilities is, frankly, incomprehensible.”

