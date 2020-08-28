Famous and Historic Missouri Ranch for Sale by Auction

7,700 Acre “Circle A Angus Ranch” Being Sold in Multiple Tracts or Entirety

/EIN News/ -- STOCKTON, Mo., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The opportunity to own all or part of one of the biggest and longest operating ranches in Missouri is available now via auction. The satellite location of Circle A Angus Ranch will be sold in its entirety or 18 separate tracts ranging in size from 55 to 1,000 acres on Wednesday, September 16, at 10 a.m. Tracts offer potential for cattle ranching, hunting, recreational, country estates and more.

Circle A Ranch is a 7,700 acre diverse ranch located in Cedar County and as a cattle ranch features 6,621 acres of established ranchland with 2,400 cow/calf capacity and 1,100 acres of row crop fields. The property for sale is a satellite location for the 24,000 acre main ranch located in Iberia, Mo., which is one of the most widely known brands in the country. It is an industry leader in the development of superior Angus genetics.

Tracts are available that are suited for residential development for country homes with acreage, hunting tracts, vacation properties and lake properties as some of the tracts are within a few miles of Stockton Lake. Some tracts could be developed with income potential and further development.



This multi-parcel auction will offer 18 separate tracts, combinations of tracts, and then offer the entire ranch as a whole giving buyers the option to buy a single, multiple or the entire ranch depending on final offers.

Some of the property features include:

Five ranch homes

Cattle tight fencing

Eleven water wells

Two large outbuildings.

Miles of buried water line

A nine acre lake with numerous other ponds and springs

Miles of creeks running though some tracts

Excellent deer hunting and wildlife

Productive farm land potential

This rare opportunity and property will be sold by auctioneer Randie Landwehr of United Country Real Estate | Heartland Realty and Auction in Stockton, Mo. Learn more about the ranch, individual tracts for sale and the auction terms by visiting the ranch website at www.MissouriRanchforSale.com.

About United Country

United Country Real Estate is the largest ranch real estate company nationwide and leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle, ranch, farmland and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of nearly 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across the nation, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of over one million opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties.

