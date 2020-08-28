Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Belton Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – August 28, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jason Allen Bowles, 40, of Belton, S.C., on four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

 

Investigators state Bowles distributed files of child sexual abuse material.  

 

Bowles was arrested on august 27, 2020. He is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. 

 

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

 

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

 

 

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant.  Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

