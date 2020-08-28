Roadwork Continues Next Week on Route 104 in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will continue a milling and resurfacing project on Route 104 next week in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County.

On Sunday, August 30, between the hours of 7:00 PM and 5:00 AM, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, will continue milling and paving the roadway beginning just north of the New Berlin Highway and ending where Route 104 south splits off of Route 522. The contractor will also be working at the intersection of Routes 104 and 522.

Sunday, August 30 through Tuesday, September 1, the Route 104 and 522 intersection will be closed during work hours while the contractor makes repairs. A detour using Route 522 south, Route 104 south to Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) to Paxton Street and Route 522 will be in effect during the closure.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 11, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect travel delays, closed roads, lane closures, and lane shifts. Motorists are reminded to be alert, slow down, watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

