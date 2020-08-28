Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19 27 August 2020

Forty-seven (47) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4597 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to three thousand, six hundred, and seventy-two (3672). To date, one thousand, eight hundred and sixty-three (1863) patients have recovered and been discharged, including fifty-three (53) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is one thousand, seven hundred and ninety-four (1794) and fifteen (15) deaths.

The new cases are in Kigali (38) contacts of positive cases in Kigali markets, Rusizi (8), Musanze (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds. Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows: Phone : 114 (toll-free); Whatsapp message to: +250788202080; E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

