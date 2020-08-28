Local Entrepreneur Brings Smartphone Repair Franchise to Canton

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Canton Area Connected

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mich., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Canton at 43723 Ford Road. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



“Amidst the current pandemic and social distancing guidelines, we rely on technology to help us work remotely, conduct virtual learning, shop online, keep in touch with loved ones, and much more,” said Drew Lessaris, co-owner of uBreakiFix Canton. “At uBreakiFix, we understand that a broken phone, tablet, or laptop is more than just inconvenient right now. We’re open and ready to serve, with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

In addition to uBreakiFix Canton, Lessaris and co-owners Ron, Joyce, and Matthew Harb own six other Detroit-area uBreakiFix locations in Royal Oak, Southfield, Bloomfield Hills, West Bloomfield, Troy, and Sterling Heights.

“As dependence on technology continues to grow, so will our Michigan footprint," Lessaris said. "We plan to continue expanding with nine more stores in the Detroit and Ann Arbor areas. Our services are more critical now than ever before; a broken device is stressful enough under normal circumstances. We’re here to make sure your lifeline to family, work, school, and more stays up and running.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 585 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Canton and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/cantonmi. uBreakiFix Canton is located at:

uBreakiFix

43723 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187

(734) 821-2727

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32e5dd83-2f33-41a8-9276-a56d2ecae1d9