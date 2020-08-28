GL announces Test Legacy and Next Generation Hybrid Networks

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their testing solutions for legacy and next generation hybrid networks.



“GL can test legacy and next generation networks simultaneously through one self-contained platform. This platform is a 1U rack chassis that houses several interfaces for network testing including VF, FXO and FXS , T1 E1 , Datacom , and Ethernet ports. This platform can analyze and emulate traffic traversing these links. For example, perform bit error rate testing, send, and receive tones, digits, audio files, packets and more. The platform can also monitor and record traffic by being placed in-line on a network”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

“GL’s network test equipment can be conveniently stored in a 1U rack enclosure and therefore easily deployed into a server room or lab environment. In the picture shown, we have placed the tProbe + Datacom board and the PacketExpert into such an enclosure. The tProbe can test TDM and Datacom interfaces whereas the PacketExpert can test Ethernet up to 10 Gbps”.

He further added, “GL can also test SONET/SDH and T3 E3 networks using the SonetExpert and the T3 E3 Analyzer , respectively. These testing platforms can also be placed in the 1U rack enclosure and controlled by the single board computer. This gives full flexibility to the customer to choose the interfaces that they are most interested in testing. For example, any combination of 3 of the tProbe + Datacom board, PacketExpert, SonetExpert and T3 E3 Analyzer can be placed in the 1U rack enclosure”.

