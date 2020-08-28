Jeff Hawks Explains the Latest Tech Available to Farmers
Farmers Have Access to More Tech Than Ever, as Jeff Hawk ExplainsLINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The farming industry hasn’t evolved dramatically over the past few decades. While many industries were quick to get updates due to the technology, the farming industry continued the way that it always has – through manual labor. Now, there are new technological innovations that are helping farmers manage their land and yield more crops. Jeff Hawks is an engineer that has focused a significant amount of time on robotic systems for farming applications.
Jeff Hawks received his bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Growing up on a farm, he has always had an interest in how to deploy robotic technology that is capable of assisting agriculture and farming needs. He understands the scope and requirements of robotic systems so that it offers the desired level of assistance.
Over the years, Jeff Hawks has helped to develop autonomous and semi-autonomous robots. Wheeled robotic systems can be used to help farmers navigate the land. It makes it easier to analyze what’s going on without an individual having to walk the property on their own. Further, through the use of various sensors, it can identify the level of moisture in the ground, the amount of heat that the crops are getting, and more. Even photos and videos can be generated so that farmers know what they’re dealing with, Jeff Hawks explains.
Robotic systems are the future of agriculture. While they can be an initial investment, the information and analysis that they are capable of are well worth it, Jeff Hawks explains. Currently, farmers may spend thousands of dollars working with professionals who can analyze irrigation needs, drought conditions, pest control issues, and more. Those professionals will use drones and other tech to provide the information.
Using the latest tech with wheeled robotics and autonomous sensor platforms, farmers are able to get the data that they need on their own. The robotics can be programmed to navigate the property, collect samples, and show farmers what they need to know. It allows farmers to take greater control of their property. It allows for a higher level of self-reliance, Jeff Hawks explains.
In many instances, Jeff Hawks explains that the investment in wheeled robotics can actually save money. The cost of having professionals come out and analyze a farm can be expensive. If a farmer is having similar issues repeatedly, it can lead to multiple visits and more expenses. Or, as Jeff Hawks suggests, the robotic systems can provide the analysis so that a farmer can take care of the problems on their own.
Dr. Jeff Hawks continues to explore new ways for robotic to have a positive impact on the farming and agricultural industry. With his background in farming, he is uniquely qualified to consult on an array of projects.
