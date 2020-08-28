Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WIL GLAVIN RELEASES DEBUT NOVEL: THE VENERABLE VINCENT BEATTIE

CommPRO Introduces Talented Young Author

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Wil Glavin uncovers the inside story of Manhattan’s private school system. Wil, who grew up on the Upper East Side and attended both single-sex and co-ed schools during his formative years, gives a detailed look into this famed neighborhood’s illustrious education system.

This fiction book delves into serious and rarely discussed topics behind the glitz and glamor of the area. Topics include: underage drinking and drug use, parental apathy, depression, sexism, anti-Semitism, body issues and skirting the typical high school and college admission processes. 

Wil details discussions about debutante dances, Bar Mitzvahs, apartment parties, sexuality, college visits and the annual unchaperoned senior spring break trip to the Bahamas; conversations and happenings that are raw and realistic.

Stylistically similar to famed Manhattan classics, The Catcher in the Rye and This Side of Paradise, the story is told through a contemporary lens where texting, Facebook, Instagram, Skype and the 2000s and 2010s famed music, pop culture and fashion are essential. 

The Venerable Vincent Beattie by Wil Glavin was released on August 28, 2020. Available in print or e-book versions on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and anywhere else books are sold.

Wil graduated Tufts University in 2016, and has worked at Sony Pictures, ICM Partners and Marvel Entertainment.

To learn more about Wil Glavin and his book, visit: https://wilglavin.com/ or follow the author on Instagram (@wilglavin) and Twitter (@wil_glavin). 


Media Contact:

Wendy Glavin
CEO, Wendy Glavin Agency
wendy@wendyglavin.com
+1 917 680 8517

