U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Votes to Delay Effective Date of ANSI/APSP/ICC-16 2017

Alexandria, Va., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) voted unanimously to approve to delay the effective date of CPSC's drain cover standard, ANSI/APSP/ICC-16 2017 from November 24, 2020, to May 24, 2021. The six-month delay was requested by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) on March 24, 2020, to provide drain cover manufacturer's additional time while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted manufacturers and test labs.

“A six-month delay is reasonable and appropriated," said Steve Barnes, Director of Science and Compliance for AquaStar Pool Products. "It allows everyone involved to make up for the lost time created by the coronavirus lockdowns.”

The deadline affects drain cover manufacturers and Registered Design Professionals (Professional Engineers and Architects) who design, certify, and supervise the installation of large, custom drain covers. It does not impact existing drain covers that were properly tested and certified to ANSI/APSP-16 2011 or its predecessor ASME/ANSI A112.19.8 2007.

“This is a rolling change, just like changes to pool heater efficiency requirements back in 2013. Over time, as these new drain covers arrive, you will notice a lot more information, such as a flow rating for every pipe size, minus sump depth and shape, along with manufacturer-supplied paperwork to make it easier for installers to document VGBA compliance," said Barnes.

